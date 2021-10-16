New Zealand fires its official wizard | World

New Zealand authorities have terminated their contract with 88-year-old Ian Brackenbury Channell, who was in charge of Official Wizard of New Zealand . The break, disclosed this Friday (15) by the British newspaper “The Guardian”, ends 23 years of the wizard’s service.

Channell was hired by the City of Christchurch to promote the city through “acts of witchcraft and other related services”. The magician earned, per year, 16 thousand New Zealand dollars, an amount equivalent to more than R$ 61 thousand reais.

The reason for the termination of the contract is still a reason for disagreement. Officially, the Christchurch city council, which hired the wizard, said only that it had decided to end the partnership. “He will always be part of our history,” spokesman Lynn McClelland said, according to the Guardian.

The wizard, however, gives another version: according to him, the authorities decided to fire him because he is no longer “in the vibe” of the city because the wizard is a provocateur.

“That means I’m boring and old, but there’s no one else like me in Christchurch,” said the wizard.

Also, recently, the elderly wizard has done a lot of harm. In April, in a display of unacceptable machismo, he said, “Never hit a woman because they get marks on their bodies too easily, and they’ll tell neighbors and friends and get you in trouble.”

Asked by the local press if he would curse the authorities who fired him, the wizard said only that he would like to bless.

“I give children happy dreams, good health, and I want to make bureaucrats more human,” he said.