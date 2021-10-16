Neymar’s lookalike ‘trolla’ public and causes turmoil in a shopping center in São Paulo; watch the video | São Paulo

Picture the scene: Neymar Junior , forward of the Brazilian Soccer Team and Paris Saint Germain, Europe’s elite club, walking unpretentiously in a mall in São Paulo .

He is accompanied by four large men dressed in suits and in custom masks, but it appears to be a somewhat fragile security scheme, unthinkable when dealing with such a well-known public figure.

Earlier this month, for some people who were walking at Shopping Anália Franco, which is in the East Zone of the capital, this fact really happened. But no, it wasn’t Neymar.

The person responsible for causing all the fuss was Eigon Oliveira, 29, known on social networks as the Look-alike Ney. And the similarity is, in fact, very great. The look, even, is identical to what the real Ney has already used in another situation.

A video in which the athlete’s “twin brother” appears circulating around the site went viral on Instagram and Tik Tok this Friday (15).

In the recording, Eigon appears disembarking from an SUV vehicle while accompanied by the bodyguard quartet – who are, in fact, Antunes, Dennis, Marcos and Gui, personal friends of the double.

Attendants, site employees and dozens of customers are ecstatic. Many people follow the supposed idol and record the action. It is possible to hear cries of “please, just one picture!” and “It’s Neymar!”.

At one point, a group of young people appears making a bow to the fictional star player.

“It was an idea I’ve had for a long time, because I’ve been his double for 9 years. In fact, I had already done it, but without filming. I would go to the mall and the same thing would happen”, said Eigon, who now has millions of followers on the networks.

“I fixed the suit for the guys and said ‘Let’s do this madness there?‘. My idea was to do something so absurd, but, because it’s similar, people believe,” he said. The concept of the action emerged, according to him, in 2014 at a FIFA (International Football Federation) event for the World Cup of football.

“I was with Pele [também sósia] in the Anhangabaú Valley. On the screen, the team was playing, Neymar on the field, and the guys were thinking it was me. They took a picture, tore my shirt, the police had to escort us out of there,” he joked.

now eigon plan a second act, a continuity to the game. “I’m not going to spoil too much, right, it’s too embarrassing. But I I guarantee it will be a more professional business.. I’ll wait for a moment when he’s in Brazil, I’ll want to do it somewhere, maybe at a club, hire more security guards, photographers and fake fans.”