Nintendo Switch Online: See Expansion Pack Pricing, Games & Benefits | Games

O Nintendo Switch Online , subscription service required to play online at Nintendo Switch , receives a new plan called Expansion Pack (Additional Pack) on October 25th. The news was announced this Friday (15) during a broadcast of Animal Crossing. With prices that can reach R$ 421.99 per year, the new mode offers access to a selection of games from Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive , as well as including the newly announced DLC from Animal Crossing: New Horizons , called Happy Home Paradise. Next, the TechAll explains how the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack works and all its benefits.

Available benefits and plans

In addition to bringing all the benefits of conventional Nintendo Switch Online, such as video games NES and Super Nintendo, data saved in the cloud and access to online functionality, the Expansion Pack draws attention by including Nintendo 64 games, Mega Drive and the new Animal Crossing: New Horizon DLC linked to the plan.

In the case of the Expansion Pack, subscribers have as an individual option only the annual plan, which costs BRL 262.99. If you want to share your subscription with up to eight friends, there is also a family plan for BRL 421.99 — or R$52.74 per person, per year, if everyone chooses to split the payment. The value comes well above the conventional service, which costs R$100 for a year, R$40 for three months and R$20 for thirty days.

O TechAll contacted Nintendo’s support team in Brazil to understand how the plan update works for those who are already a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber.

According to the company, the discount amount for those who already have an annual subscription to Nintendo Switch Online and upgrade will be slightly different for each eligible member, depending on how much time they have left in their current Nintendo Switch Online subscription. In other words, the value of the proportional discount will be shown to the consumer at the time he signs up for a new subscription.

Starting on October 25th, you will be able to enjoy a selection of nine classic Nintendo 64 games and 14 Mega Drive games. In addition, the company still intends to add more games over time, which should be revealed in the future.

Nintendo 64 Games List:

Super Mario 64;

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time;

Mario Kart 64;

Star Fox 64;

Sin and Punishment;

Dr. Mario 64;

Mario Tennis 64;

WinBack;

Yoshi’s Story.

Mega Drive game list:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ;

; Streets of Rage 2 ;

; Ecco the Dolphin;

Castlevania: Bloodlines;

Against: Hard Corps;

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine;

Golden Ax;

Gunstar Heroes ;

; MUSHA;

Phantasy Star IV;

laugh ;

; Shining Force;

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master;

Strider

