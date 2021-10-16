“No one else in Brazil will be punished for an act of improbity”

× Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

the prosecutor Clayton Germano (photo), from the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories, said in an interview with Correio Braziliense that the changes in the misconduct law, in practice, will guarantee the impunity of politicians and managers.

“The final wording of the project brings numerous changes that will make it difficult to investigate, prosecute, judge and condemn acts of administrative improbity practiced to the detriment of the public administration and every society that pays taxes and depends on the provision of health, education, transport, security, social assistance services, etc”, he stated.

“There are several changes that will cause more impunity, but the retroactive counting of the time of suspension of political rights – which is more expensive for professional politicians – and the institution of the intercurrent prescription of only eight years – which runs during the investigation or procedural course – , are made to ensure that no one else in Brazil will be punished for misconduct. And if convicted, the sanction will have no effect.”

