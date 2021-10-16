Nova Mutum City Hall building receives pink lighting for breast cancer prevention alert

Photo: Advisory

In order to alert the population about the Pink October National Awareness Campaign and about the importance of prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer, the Nova Mutum City Hall building received thematic lighting in pink, the effect left the place more beautiful and pleases those who pass by at night.

The movement was created in the 1990s by the Susan Komen for the Cure Foundation and the date is celebrated annually, with the aim of sharing information and raising awareness about the disease: breast cancer.

Throughout the month of October, the Family Health Posts will provide greater access to diagnostic and treatment services in order to contribute to the reduction of mortality.

INCA (National Cancer Institute), which has participated in the movement since 2010, promotes technical events, debates and presentations on the subject, as well as producing materials and other educational resources to disseminate information on protective factors and early detection of breast cancer.

Breast cancer

Breast cancer is a disease caused by the disorderly multiplication of abnormal cells in the breast, which form a tumor with the potential to invade other organs. There are several types of breast cancer.

Some develop rapidly, while others grow slowly. Most cases, when properly and timely treated, have a good prognosis.

Breast cancer also affects men, but it is rare, representing only 1% of all cases of the disease. The Unified Health System (SUS) offers treatment for breast cancer in specialized hospital units.