On Teacher’s Day, see the famous people who have already worked teaching

Brazilian artists and personalities have worked as teachers before becoming famous. On Teacher’s Day, celebrated this Friday (October 15th), check out a list of names that have already dedicated themselves to their profession, giving classes in ballet, history, Portuguese, physical education, English… There are figures such as Anitta, Fátima Bernardes , Oscar Magrini, Vera Holtz, Juliano Cazarré, among others. Below, see who are the famous people who have worked as a teacher.
Alessandra Negrini’s first job, at age 19, was as an English teacher at a school in São Paulo, for example. She says that she “was scared to death” of teaching. “But I ended up doing very well as a teacher,” says the actress, who decided to act as a language teacher after returning from an exchange abroad.