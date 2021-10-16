On Teacher’s Day, see the famous people who have already worked teaching

by

Brazilian artists and personalities have worked as teachers before becoming famous. On Teacher’s Day, celebrated this Friday (October 15th), check out a list of names that have already dedicated themselves to their profession, giving classes in ballet, history, Portuguese, physical education, English… There are figures such as Anitta, Fátima Bernardes , Oscar Magrini, Vera Holtz, Juliano Cazarré, among others. Below, see who are the famous people who have worked as a teacher.


Fátima Bernardes (standing, left) poses the ballet students, in 1978: journalist taught at a dance school for five years Photo: Personal archive
Fátima Bernardes (standing, left) poses the ballet students, in 1978: journalist taught at a dance school for five years Photo: Personal archive
Actor Oscar Magrini has a degree in Physical Education since 1982: he has already taught sports and fights at a club and set up a gym for seven years in Santos Photo: TV Globo
Actor Oscar Magrini has a degree in Physical Education since 1982: he has already taught sports and fights at a club and set up a gym for seven years in Santos Photo: TV Globo
Actress Fernanda Montenegro taught Portuguese to foreigners at the same school where she studied English and French when she was still young.
Actress Fernanda Montenegro taught Portuguese to foreigners at the same school where she studied English and French when she was still young.
Until 2008 — before she became famous — funk artist Anitta worked as a dance teacher: 'I used to teach classes for the elderly and beginners, she recalls Photo: Brunno Rangel / Publicity
Until 2008 — before she became famous — funk artist Anitta worked as a dance teacher: ‘I used to teach the elderly and beginners’, she recalls Photo: Brunno Rangel / Publicity
Actor Marco Ricca has already worked as a History teacher, in the 1980s, in schools on the outskirts of São Paulo, when he was still attending a History course. Photo: Divulgação
Actor Marco Ricca has already worked as a History teacher, in the 1980s, in schools on the outskirts of São Paulo, when he was still attending a History course. Photo: Divulgação
Actress Alessandra Negrini's first job was at the age of 19, as an English teacher at a school in São Paulo Photo: Publicity
Actress Alessandra Negrini’s first job was at the age of 19, as an English teacher at a school in São Paulo Photo: Publicity
Before starting her career as an actress, Vera Holtz was a Mathematics teacher at a school in Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo. Photo: Ellen Soares / TV Globo
Before starting her career as an actress, Vera Holtz was a Mathematics teacher at a school in Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo. Photo: Ellen Soares / TV Globo
Juliano Cazarré was an English teacher in Brasília, where he was born and raised: for two years he was part of a language course team Photo: Globo/Cesar Alves
Juliano Cazarré was an English teacher in Brasília, where he was born and raised: for two years he was part of a language course team Photo: Globo/Cesar Alves

Read more: Actor José de Abreu gives up his career on TV to dedicate himself to politics

Alessandra Negrini’s first job, at age 19, was as an English teacher at a school in São Paulo, for example. She says that she “was scared to death” of teaching. “But I ended up doing very well as a teacher,” says the actress, who decided to act as a language teacher after returning from an exchange abroad.