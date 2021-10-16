On Teacher’s Day, see the famous people who have already worked teaching

Brazilian artists and personalities have worked as teachers before becoming famous. On Teacher’s Day, celebrated this Friday (October 15th), check out a list of names that have already dedicated themselves to their profession, giving classes in ballet, history, Portuguese, physical education, English… There are figures such as Anitta, Fátima Bernardes , Oscar Magrini, Vera Holtz, Juliano Cazarré, among others. Below, see who are the famous people who have worked as a teacher.





Fátima Bernardes (standing, left) poses the ballet students, in 1978: journalist taught at a dance school for five years Photo: Personal archive Actor Oscar Magrini has a degree in Physical Education since 1982: he has already taught sports and fights at a club and set up a gym for seven years in Santos Photo: TV Globo Actress Fernanda Montenegro taught Portuguese to foreigners at the same school where she studied English and French when she was still young. Until 2008 — before she became famous — funk artist Anitta worked as a dance teacher: ‘I used to teach the elderly and beginners’, she recalls Photo: Brunno Rangel / Publicity Actor Marco Ricca has already worked as a History teacher, in the 1980s, in schools on the outskirts of São Paulo, when he was still attending a History course. Photo: Divulgação Actress Alessandra Negrini’s first job was at the age of 19, as an English teacher at a school in São Paulo Photo: Publicity Before starting her career as an actress, Vera Holtz was a Mathematics teacher at a school in Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo. Photo: Ellen Soares / TV Globo Juliano Cazarré was an English teacher in Brasília, where he was born and raised: for two years he was part of a language course team Photo: Globo/Cesar Alves

Alessandra Negrini’s first job, at age 19, was as an English teacher at a school in São Paulo, for example. She says that she “was scared to death” of teaching. “But I ended up doing very well as a teacher,” says the actress, who decided to act as a language teacher after returning from an exchange abroad.