Owners find Chihuahua in suitcase after being notified of excess baggage | Unusual World

Reproduction/Facebook The animal was inside a boot that was in the suitcase

An American couple was surprised when boarding a trip at the airport in Lubbock, Texas, bound for Las Vegas, Nevada. Upon being notified of the excess weight in the bag, Jared and Kristi Owens found the family’s pet inside the suitcase.

The Chihuahua, named Icky, was hidden inside a boot that was in the couple’s luggage. The airline employee warned the couple that the suitcase was exceeding two and a half kilos in excess of what is allowed, the exact weight of the animal.

Without the possibility of taking the dog on the trip, the couple had to turn to their brother-in-law who took the animal back to the family’s house. In a post on Facebook, Jared says that a company employee also volunteered to take care of Icky:







“You know it’s going to be an epic trip to Las Vegas when you get to the airport to check your bags… .6 pounds overweight and a Chihuahua comes out of your boot !! Unreal! Let the pranks begin !! Yell at Cathy with # # # southwestairlines for their amazing customer service!! She offered to watch Icky until we got back!! Come on!!”, he wrote.