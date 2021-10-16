Palmeiras must have a different lineup than Internacional. Abel Ferreira awaits the return of “reinforcements” and has a series of embezzlements

This Friday morning (15), Palmeiras trained at the Soccer Academy aiming at the game against Internacional, on Sunday, at Allianz Parque. Weverton, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez, who defended their respective teams in the World Cup qualifiers, re-presented themselves in the afternoon.

With an eye on improving the team, Abel Ferreira focused on submissions, crosses and construction of plays. Triangulations and transitions were also trained under the trainer’s eyes.

Marcos Rocha and Zé Rafael participated in all the movement and are already recovered. They did not feel pain, but they have not yet been released by the Health and Performance Center. This Saturday the athletes will undergo a new evaluation.

Gabriel Menino, with an ankle injury, is out of action. Benjamin Kuscevic, who complained of pain, is unable to act.

Danilo, with cinnamon, is still undergoing treatment. Wesley, who was expelled against Bahia, will have to comply with automatic suspension and becomes another problem for the Portuguese coach.

Probable Alviverde lineup: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Patrick de Paula), Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Ron and Luiz Adriano.

+ Fernando Prass “returns” to Palmeiras and interviews striker Willian; Player talks about difficult moment that passed

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Listen to the Palmeiras Online PodCast

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram