Partnership between Casas Bahia, Ponto and Microsoft offers free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

The Casas Bahia and Ponto (formerly PontoFrio) chains, both belonging to the Via Varejo Group, entered into a commercial partnership with Microsoft and launched a promotional action during the month of October for their customers who are game fans.
At companies will give away to customers who buy Xbox consoles and controllers in any of your sales channels (app, website, physical store or Online Seller) with one month of free access games available on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
THE campaign is valid until the October 31, 2021. The promotion is not cumulative, that is, each CPF is entitled to one month of access to the contents during the promotional period.
As soon as the purchase is made, the customer will receive the code within the Casas Bahia Play or Ponto Plus applications to access the content. The initiative also represents another integration of CB programs Play and Point +.
“Since the beginning of the launch of the CB Play and Ponto + programs, the idea was to bring, through strategic partnerships, relevant entertainment content to our customers, linked to benefits in prices and products”, said Ilca Sierra, CXMO of Via.
O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a library of over 100 great games like the Halo saga, Forza Horizon 4, Minecraft, Destiny 2, The Elder Scrolls, Doom, Wolfenstein, Back4Blood, among many others. Plus all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and EA Play.
