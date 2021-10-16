Partnership between Casas Bahia, Ponto and Microsoft offers free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

The Casas Bahia and Ponto (formerly PontoFrio) chains, both belonging to the Via Varejo Group, entered into a commercial partnership with Microsoft and launched a promotional action during the month of October for their customers who are game fans. At companies will give away to customers who buy Xbox consoles and controllers in any of your sales channels (app, website, physical store or Online Seller) with one month of free access games available on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

THE campaign is valid until the October 31, 2021. The promotion is not cumulative, that is, each CPF is entitled to one month of access to the contents during the promotional period. As soon as the purchase is made, the customer will receive the code within the Casas Bahia Play or Ponto Plus applications to access the content. The initiative also represents another integration of CB programs Play and Point +.