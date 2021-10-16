Pension funds’ equity reaches R$ 1.14 trillion in the first half of 2021, according to Abrapp

(Rmcarvalho/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Even amidst a scenario of political and fiscal noise and strong turmoil, the consolidated equity of pension funds reached BRL 1.14 trillion in the first half of this year, against BRL 1.05 trillion at the end of 2020 , that is, an increase of approximately 9%. The data were released this Friday (15) by the Brazilian Association of Closed Private Pension Entities (Abrapp).

One of the highlights, according to the association, is the so-called family plans, an initiative that allows the inclusion of relatives of participants. Abrapp data show that this alternative already has 34 plans and accumulates a net worth of R$ 519 million throughout 2021, an increase of 57% compared to the entire year of 2020.

With these numbers for family plans, Abrapp stated that the forecast is for the segment to reach 120 plans next year and reach an equity of R$ 2 billion.

Diversification

The limit that pension funds have to invest abroad, currently set at a 10% exposure ceiling, could also be changed soon. This at least has been the tone of the negotiations between Abrapp and the National Monetary Council (CMN).

During a press conference, Luis Ricardo Martins, president of Abrapp, stated that the organization is in contact with the CMN to increase the allocation of investments abroad from 10% to 20%, starting in the first half of next year.

“We want to carry out this claim and have one more alternative for diversification,” said Martins.

Even so, on average, according to consolidated portfolio allocation data, investments abroad today correspond to around 1.1% of pension fund portfolios.

