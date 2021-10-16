Pernambuco has D-Day this Saturday to update the vaccination booklet for children and adolescents

Pernambuco promotes, this Saturday (16), the D-Day of the Multivaccination Campaign, which aims to update the vaccination booklet for children and adolescents. As a result of social isolation and protection measures during the covid-19 pandemic, a high percentage of parents and guardians stopped going to health centers to update the vaccination booklet for children under 15 years of age. The result is that the State did not reach the goal of minimum coverage for the vaccines indicated to protect this public. In these age groups, the application of some immunobiologicals that are already part of the routine calendar at health centers is recommended, such as polio, hepatitis A and B, triple viral, human rotavirus and dTp, among others.

“We are concerned about the very low coverage of vaccines for this audience. Many of the diseases that are preventable by these immunizers are even more serious for children than covid-19. With current coverage, everyone, but especially children, is running. The risk of the return of diseases that were eradicated or with low occurrence is increasingly latent, because we did not reach the target for any of the vaccines indicated for children in 2021”, warns the Health Secretary of Pernambuco, André Longo.

Fathers, mothers or guardians of children and adolescents under 15 years of age must go to more than 2,400 vaccination posts throughout the territory of Pernambuco.

“To reverse the situation and protect our children, we need you, fathers, mothers or guardians to go to the nearest vaccination post, so that a health professional can analyze the card and, if necessary, apply the overdue doses. If you love your child, don’t forget to take him to a vaccination center,” said Longo.

Programming in Recife and Olinda

In Recife, from 8 am to 5 pm, the Municipal Health Department will make available 150 vaccine rooms so that children and adolescents under 15 can update their booklet. A list of vaccination sites is available below.

In Olinda, the activity takes place from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, in the entire Primary Care and Polyclinics network of the municipal network. The opening will be at Policlínica João Barros Barreto, in Carmo, and will feature the campaign’s symbol, Zé Gotinha and the giant syringe. The population must seek the 42 units and polyclinics of the health network to update the booklet. During the week, also from 8 am to 5 pm, at any health unit in the city.

The multivaccination campaign runs until the 29th of this month. During this period, 18 vaccines will be available. For children under 7 years of age, vaccines for BCG, hepatitis B, pentavalent, polio, rotavirus, pneumococcal 10, meningococcal C, yellow fever, MMR, chickenpox, hepatitis A and DTP will be available. Those between 7 and 14 years old can receive vaccines for hepatitis B, MMR, yellow fever, chickenpox, adult diphtheria and tetanus, meningococcal ACWY, HPV, and dTpa, for example.

Vaccination coverage

Currently, vaccination coverage in Pernambuco for immunobiologicals indicated for children under 1 year of age is configured as follows: BCG (71.95%), pneumococcal (68.63%), pentavalent (66.87%), poliomyelitis (66 .63%), meningococcal (65.43%) and human rotavirus (65.03%).

The situation is repeated when the public over one year of age is observed: hepatitis A (62.89%), triple viral – doses 1 and 2 (72.19% and 44.02%), meningococcus C (66.30% ), pneumococcal (66.08%), polio – 1st reinforcement (51.98%) and 2nd reinforcement (40.10%), dTp – 1st reinforcement (57.57%) and 2nd reinforcement (47.26%) and chickenpox (63.86%).

“Municipalities must develop strategies that enable the access of this target audience in an effective and fast way. Alternatives can be created, such as the opening of health centers or vaccination points on weekends, and even going to schools to carry out immunization on the spot”, said the superintendent of Immunizations of the State, Ana Catarina de Melo.