Photos feed rumors of time travel; Look

After unraveling biblical secrets, facing a cannibal sect, drinking from the Holy Grail, and meeting the “astronaut gods,” Indiana Jones may have to travel back in time. Images from the film set of the fifth film in the adventurous saga show the star Harrison Ford and the actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge sharing scenery with Roman Empire soldiers. Traditionally, Jones’ films are set in the 20th century. See below.

It’s entirely feasible, however, that the out-of-date footage is motivated by flashback scenes. According to Twitter user ViewerAnon, who frequently posts behind-the-scenes information about major Hollywood productions, time travel will indeed be central to the plot of Indiana Jones 5.

Ford and Waller-Bridge, the cast of the new Indiana Jones will feature Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) Mads Mikkelsen (Doctor Strange), boyd holbrook (narcos), Shaunette Renee Wilson (the resident) and Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron).

The direction got James Mangold, in Logan and Ford vs. Ferrari. This will be the first time a film in the franchise Indiana Jones is not driven by Steven Spielberg.

A confirmed return, however, is that of the composer John Williams, who created the theme for Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981 and will be in charge of the soundtrack for the new feature.

The new Indiana Jones started his recordings in early June, in the studios pinewood and at other UK locations. The premiere of the fifth film in the franchise is scheduled for July 29, 2022.