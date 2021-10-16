Physicists get close to absolute zero in a new negative temperature record

A new negative temperature record was set by a team of physicists in a laboratory in Germany as they investigated the Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC), the fifth state of matter. Not only did they get very close to absolute zero, they did so by simulating the conditions of space vacuum.

Considered impossible to reach, absolute zero, which corresponds to -273.15 °C, is the coldest possible temperature. This is because, if temperature is a molecular vibration, there is a limit to cold, which is when the molecules come to a complete stop. Scientists created the Kelvin scale to make it easier, with 0° representing this state of absence of molecular motion (hence the term “absolute zero”).

Scientists explain that it’s impossible to get to absolute zero in a laboratory, or anywhere else we might try, because we can never remove all the kinetic energy from the atoms in a system. But the last experiment really came close, reaching an effective temperature of just 38 picoKelvin, or 38 trillionths of a degree above absolute zero.

To do this, the researchers started with a cloud of 100,000 rubidium atoms trapped in a magnetic field in a vacuum chamber. They then cooled it to form Bose-Einstein condensate, where the atoms begin to essentially act like one big atom. Under these conditions, strange things can happen, phenomena that scientists often call quantum effects.

(Image: Playback/Simon/Pixabay)

In that first foray, they managed to stay two billionths of a degree above absolute zero, but that still wasn’t enough. That’s when the simulation of the space vacuum environment came into play. The scientists took the experiment to the European Space Agency’s Bremen launch tower, a microgravity research center at the University of Bremen in Germany.

From the 120 m high, the team dropped the apparatus with the Bose-Einstein condensate and, during the free fall, the magnetic field that contained the gas was quickly turned on and off. This allowed the condensate to float in the absence of gravity, which reduced the molecular motion of the rubidium atoms. The result: a temperature of 38 picokelvins, (38 trillionths of a 1st Kelvin) for about 2 seconds.

This was the absolute negative temperature record, according to the team, which published an article in Physical Review Letters. The previous record was 36 millionths of a Kelvin, set by scientists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Colorado.

Source: New Atlas, Live Science