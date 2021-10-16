PinePhone Pro announced with Linux, 6 IPS screen and 4 GB RAM; see details and price

PinePhone risks being an alternative to cell phones that run the most used operating systems in a world dominated by Android and iOS. Originally released last year, the device was little appealing for its basic specs unable to compete with other popular models at the time. This Friday (15), Pine64 invests a new attempt in the segment with PinePhone Pro, a smartphone that runs the linux operating system and offers hardware improvements that might appeal for the simple and “sufficient” set, but its price is a disadvantage.









14 Oct



31 Aug

With no advances in this regard, there’s a 6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1,440 x 720 pixels) and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The device’s edges are thick enough to house an enhanced front-facing camera with 5 MP resolution. At the rear, the main camera has also improved and now offers a resolution of 13 MP against the 5 MP of the first generation PinePhone. There is a flash light that helps the lens to capture photographs in low light environments. O PinePhone Pro features the Rockchip RK3399S chipset, a Chinese hexa-core platform that operates at up to 1.5GHz and supports 4G LTE connectivity. The set includes 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of internal eMMC storage. The 3,000 mAh battery only powers this low-power hardware and supports fast charging of 15 watts.

There is an emphasis on the switches that allow the camera to be turned off, microphone, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, headphone jack and LTE modem. This feature promises to offer more privacy to enthusiastic users of open source software. As highlighted, the model runs Manjaro Linux, an adapted version of KDE Plasma Mobile. The manufacturer explains that the software is compatible with popular emulators for retro games, including PSP and Dreamcast solutions. The device can be paired with an external monitor that optimizes your multimedia experience.

technical specifications

6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4

Rockchip RK3399S Platform

Mali T860 GPU

4 GB RAM

128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

5 MP front camera

13 MP rear camera

4G LTE, Wi-Fi, USB-C, Bluetooth 4.1 connection and headphone jack

3000 mAh battery with 15W charging

manjaro linux

Dimensions: 160.8 x 76.6 x 11.1 mm

Weight: 215 grams

Price and availability