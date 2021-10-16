Pix and digital payments advance fast, but the end of the money is far away

The use of money in banknotes and coins has been gradually losing ground in the habit of Brazilians, while electronic payment methods, such as cards, applications and digital wallets, are rapidly gaining ground.

From 2020 until now, with the behavioral shocks caused by the pandemic and also the advent of Pix, the instant transfer system that started operating in November last year, this migration from physical to digital payments has become even faster.

It does not mean, however, that the end of paper money is near. It is still the most used and most unanimous means of payment – ​​that is, it is the only one that virtually every Brazilian uses, while infrastructure, income or behavioral barriers still prevent the universalization of the others.

“The digitization of financial services is a path with no return, but the day when it will replace cash is still far away,” said Renato Meirelles, president of the Locomotiva Institute, which conducts research on behavior and consumption.

“During the pandemic, in order to receive aid or maintain their business, a portion of the poorest Brazilians went digital by force. But the use of cash is still too strong for them. It still represents practicality, control of expenses, absence of fees and the possibility of negotiating prices in local businesses.”

preferred but falling

A June study carried out by the National Confederation of Store Leaders (CNDL) and the Credit Protection Service (SPC Brasil), in partnership with Sebrae, showed that cash in hand is still the means with the greatest reach among people: 71 % of respondents answered that they usually make payments with paper, while 70.5% already claimed to use Pix.

These proportions are much higher than the use of debit cards (mentioned by 66%) and credit (57%), virtual platforms such as PagSeguro or PayPal (32%) and payment with QR codes on cell phones (18%).

“The pandemic accelerated technological innovation processes and the population is increasingly used to using new means of payment”, said the president of CNDL, José César da Costa.

“But we also see that, in negotiations in physical stores, the consumer still prefers the use of cards and cash as well.”

A study by the Central Bank on the relationship of Brazilians with money showed that, in 2018, physical notes were still the most received form of payment by commercial establishments – 52% of total transactions. Participation, however, is falling: in 2013, it was 57%.

Debit card payments, the ones that advanced the most, went from 4% of sales made in 2013 to 15% in 2018.

Following the same trend, the country also saw in 2020 the record deactivation of ATMs and reached the smallest network of ATMs since at least 2011, according to the annual statistics of payment instruments of the Central Bank.

In 2020, the country lost 7,441 ATMs – ATMs for withdrawals – and ended the year with 164 thousand of them spread across the country. It is a network 4% smaller than in 2019 and 11% less than in 2014, when the total number of ATMs in the country reached its peak.

“It is important to demystify the duality between money and digitization, as if one means of payment cannibalized the other”, said Marcos Mazzi, executive manager of self-service at TecBan, administrator of the Banco24Horas ATM network.

Mazzi says that the Banco24Horas terminal network continues to grow, reaching 63 new cities last year and, by the end of this year, it wants to land in another 100. Today, they are in 900 Brazilian municipalities.

“Money and digital means of payment coexist not only to preserve the citizen’s right to choose, but because each one serves a different consumer profile”, he says.

digital real

The growing digitization of money is one of the pillars of Agenda BC#, a program to modernize the Brazilian financial system that the Central Bank has taken over in recent years, as a way to increase access and security for financial transactions.

It is from the BC# Agenda that Pix came, open banking and, in the not-too-distant future, the virtual real should come, the country’s official digital currency project that Roberto Campos Neto, the current president of BC, incorporated into his management.

Among the objectives of the virtual sister of the real is “stimulating new business models that increase the efficiency of the retail payment system”, according to a note published by BC at the time of the project’s announcement, in May this year.

In October of last year, the small Bahamas became the first country in the world to officially issue a digital version of its official currency, the so-called “sand dollar”, or “sand dollar”. China, the United States, South Korea, Japan and Sweden are other countries mentioned by the Brazilian BC that already have tests or studies to mint their digital money as well.

In September of this year, it was El Salvador that became the first in the world to adopt bitcoin as its official currency – although this is a different project from the digital currencies planned by the central banks of Brazil and other countries, which would be just virtual versions of the currency, with its own backing in the national system.

Pandemic: scanning and cash in hand

In Brazil, the eccentricities of the pandemic have driven two antagonistic movements: while the amount of physical money in circulation jumped to unprecedented levels, driven by the massive injection of income made by emergency aid in 2020, the use of electronic means and payment digitals also saw impressive highs, with restrictions on physical contact.

According to data from the Central Bank, the total value of banknotes and coins in the hands of people in the country peaked at R$308.9 billion in December 2020, 45% more than the total in circulation in January (R $212 billion).

In August of this year, most of that money was still on the street – there were R$ 281 billion in currency in circulation, still well above the approximately R$ 200 billion that this amount used to be before the pandemic.

It is not necessarily about printing new money, but about values ​​that the BC is putting out and taking out of circulation according to demand, so as not to lack banknotes on a day-to-day basis.

On the other hand, the search for alternative forms of payments also slipped out of the curve after the pandemic.

According to data from the Brazilian Association of Card Companies (Abecs), amounts transacted through credit and debit cards grew 30% in the first half of this year, compared to the same months in 2020, and in prepaid cards , the increase was 183%. In August, they all moved R$211 billion in payments.

In the first half of 2020, still at the height of the pandemic recession, the increase in these transactions had been only 3.5%.

According to BC, the number of payments made through mobile devices, such as cell phones and tablets, grew 35% in 2020, from 34.2 million transactions in 2019 to 46.1 million last year.

Pix, in turn, is a phenomenon apart: the tool went from literally non-existent in 2020 to a total of 1.9 million transactions in the second quarter of 2021, according to BC.

As a result, its share reached 12.7% of total payments made through banking tools in 2021: it passed withdrawals, TEDs, prepaid cards and almost tied with bank slips (14.9%). Payments by debit card (21%) and credit card (20.7%) remain at the top as the most used.