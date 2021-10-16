Planet in orbit of dead star anticipates what will happen to Earth after the end of the Sun

The discovery of a distant planet that looks like Jupiter orbiting a dead star reveals what could happen to our solar system when the sun dies in about 5 billion years, according to a new study.

This pair was found 6,500 light-years away, near the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way. The pairing is unexpected because this gas giant exoplanet with a Jupiter-like mass is orbiting a white dwarf.

A white dwarf is what is left after a Sun-like star turns into a red giant during the star’s evolution. The red giants burn their hydrogen fuel and expand, consuming every planet in their path. After the star loses its atmosphere, all that remains is the collapsed core, turning into a white dwarf. This remnant, which is generally the same size as Earth, continues to cool for billions of years.

By looking at the new system, the researchers were able to determine that the planet and star formed at the same time and that the planet survived the star’s death. The planet is about 2.8 AU from the star. An AU (astronomical unit) is the distance between the Earth and the Sun, that is, 148 million kilometers.

Until this time, scientists believed that the gas giant planets needed to be much further away to survive the death of a sun-like star.

But the findings of the new study, published Wednesday (13) in the journal nature, show that planets can survive this incredibly violent phase of stellar evolution and support the theory that more than half of white dwarfs likely have similar planets orbiting them.

“This evidence confirms that planets orbiting a great distance may continue to exist after the death of their star,” said Joshua Blackman, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher in astronomy at the University of Tasmania, Australia, in an communicated. “Given that this system is analogous to our own solar system, this suggests that Jupiter and Saturn can survive the red giant phase of the Sun, when it runs out of nuclear fuel and self-destructs.”

When our Sun turns into a red giant billions of years from now, it will likely involve Mercury and Venus and perhaps Earth. “Earth’s future may not be so optimistic because it’s so much closer to the Sun,” said David Bennett, study co-author and senior researcher at the University of Maryland and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, in a statement.

“If humanity wanted to move to a moon of Jupiter or Saturn before the Sun fried the Earth during its red supergiant phase, we would still remain in orbit around the Sun, although we wouldn’t be able to rely on the Sun’s heat like a white dwarf for a long time. ”

Researchers will continue their search for survivors of exoplanets orbiting dead stars in the future. The Space Telescope Nancy Grace Roman, due for release in 2026, “will conduct a much more sensitive microlens search that should find many more planets orbiting white dwarfs,” added Bennett.

