PMs attack a surrendered man with kicks and stomps, in Greater São Paulo; see video

RIO – Two military police officers from São Paulo kicked and stepped on a surrendered man in the city of Itaquaquecetuba, in Greater São Paulo. The attacks took place on October 8 and were disclosed on social networks this Friday. The corporation said it was investigating the case.

The images show the man sitting on the ground and surrounded by the two agents. The victim has a helmet on his head and is first kicked. Then one of the policemen pulls the man by the head and he lies down on the ground. Afterwards, the victim is stepped on by the police.





Soon after, a second agent appears on the scene. He already arrives kicking the victim and steps twice on the surrendered man. And then kicks again three more times.

The São Paulo Military Police informed that it is investigating the case. However, the names of the agents involved were not revealed. According to the corporation, the victim had tried to flee on a motorcycle with legal restriction for circulation. The vehicle was seized and taken to the PM yard.

The corporation also said that it had begun “procedures to investigate the attacks shown in the video, in order to take the pertinent criminal-military legal measures”. The police officers involved were identified, removed from operational activities and responding to a military police inquiry.

“The Military Police regrets and repudiates such acts and reaffirms its commitment to protect people, fight crime and respect the laws, being relentless against occasional misconduct”, says the PM’s note.