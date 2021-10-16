Police accused of death in Jacarezinho had help from ‘third parties’ to forge evidence, says MPRJ | Rio de Janeiro

The document obtained by g1 states that the police Douglas de Lucena Peixoto Siqueira and Anderson Silveira, from the Special Resources Coordination (Core) of the Civil Police, received support from other people to “plant” a grenade in the place where Omar Pereira da Silva was executed.

“third people not yet sufficiently identified in the records, in common actions and designs with the accused Douglas and Anderson, they artificially innovated the place of death as a result of police intervention, by inserting a grenade in it”, is stated in the complaint.

In another part of the document, the MPRJ asked the court that the police inquiry dealing with the same case be sent to court within 24 hours.

“(…) The Public Ministry requires that this Court determines that the DH-Capital, within a maximum period of 24 (twenty-four) hours, forward the police inquiry No. 901- 00427/2021 to this Court, reported or not, ending any type of investigative activity by the judicial police.”

The police action in the favela, in May this year, left 28 dead. How did the g1, data indicate that the operation was also the most lethal in the history of Rio de Janeiro.

Civil police officer André Frias was one of those killed in the raid, shot by criminals as he removed a barricade placed by drug traffickers.

If the complaint is accepted by the court, the police will answer for the death of Omar, who was murdered inside a house in Beco da Syria, a place located in Jacarezinho.

One of the agents was denounced for murder (when there is intention to kill) and procedural fraud. The other officer is accused by the MP of procedural fraud.

According to the complaint, Douglas committed murder and fraud, and Anderson Silveira committed fraud.

The document points out that the frauds that would have been committed were:

removal of a corpse before the forensic examination;

fake presentation of a .40 glock pistol and magazine;

insertion of a grenade that, according to the police, would be in Omar’s possession

When reporting the occurrence at the police station, the police stated that the suspect, before being killed, threw a grenade at them. Officer Douglas admits on record that he was the one who shot Omar.

For the prosecutors, there was no legitimate defense of the agents because and the evidence obtained by the MP indicates that the man was cornered and wounded, shot in the foot.

The document also indicates that Omar was hit on the left side of the torso. Also according to the MP, there are “trace of short-range shooting”.

Residents of the house where Omar hid told the MP that they were not being held hostage and that the suspect was not armed.

In a statement at the police station after the operation, Douglas said that he entered Syria’s Alley along with Anderson, who is also a police officer. He reported that both were surprised by four men armed with rifles is that there was an exchange of fire.

In the testimony, Douglas said he shot one of the suspects in the foot. In his version, Omar would have tried to escape by entering a house in Syrian Alley, while shooting with a pistol. The agent added that the criminal would also have a grenade.

Once inside the house, the agent reported seeing a grenade coming out of one of the rooms. He said he saw the suspect in the room, carrying a pistol, and therefore fired the rifle.

Also in testimony, Anderson confirmed his colleague’s version and said that the two rescued the shot man, who was reportedly taken to the hospital by the Civil Police armored vehicle.

28 dead and evidence of execution

In nine hours of foray into the community, 28 people were killed — 27 men who, according to the police, were “all criminals”, as well as a civil police officer. But witnesses claimed that many of the victims were executed when they had already surrendered — which would have been the case for Omar.

VIDEO: See the most impacting images of the police operation in Jacarezinho

Autopsy reports attest, for example, that one of the bodies was shot at a short distance and that four others were hit in the back.

A week ago, g1 showed that four Civil Police agents were being investigated by the MPRJ task force — created days after the operation.

According to the agency, a total of 24 state agents were involved in incidents with deaths in 12 points of Jacarezinho on that 6th of May.

Omar Pereira da Silva was arrested in 2018 and was released on bail in 2019. He died in Beco da Syria, he had police tickets for Torture crimes and bus robberies. According to the police, he shot and threw a grenade at the police.

Witnesses denied the police version that the suspect shot the agents, and said he was unarmed and wounded when he was found by the police in a house in the favela.

1 of 1 Civil police during the operation in Jacarezinho, North Zone of Rio, this Thursday morning (6) — Photo: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters Civil police officers during the operation in Jacarezinho, North Zone of Rio, this Thursday morning (6) — Photo: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Reports indicated that Omar entered the house to hide when the property was raided and he was killed. An 9 year old girl, who lives in the house, would have witnessed the execution.

The suspect left a girlfriend, with whom he had a 1-year-old son.

For Operation Exceptis, agents from different police stations were mobilized, with the support of Core, the elite troop of the Civil Police.

The aim was to investigate the enticing children and adolescents into criminal actions, like murders, robberies and even hijackings from Supervia trains.

Police said at the time that trafficking in the region he adopted guerrilla tactics, with heavy weapons and “uniformed soldiers.”

On the day of the operation, delegate Rodrigo Oliveira, operational undersecretary of the Civil Police, said not consider that there were errors or excesses in the operation.

“The Civil Police does not act on emotion. The operation was very planned, with all the protocols and over 10 months of investigation”, said the Civil Police Operational Undersecretary.

Testimonials and complementary expertise

One of the goals of the working group of prosecutors was to investigate the version of self-defense alleged by the police. The justification was informed in different occurrence records.

Until last week, the MPRJ had heard 44 witnesses.

In order to continue the investigation, in addition to having a new inspection carried out in São Paulo, the task force asked the police for a series of information that was not included in the occurrence records made after the operation. Between them:

Seizures made in the operation;

Documents on weapons used by police officers;

Details on operational planning;

Final investigation report.

In September, MPRJ agents went to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) to try to pick up the belongings of 27 of the 28 killed in the operation.

Objects, such as clothes, were taken care of at the IML by the Civil Police since the operation. All material was sent to be inspected in São Paulo.

The Secretary of State for Civil Police informed, in a note, that the investigation that investigates the fact, which is still being finalized by the Capital Homicide Precinct.

“The DHC has just received the hearings of witnesses from the MP and is awaiting the confrontation report to forward its final report to the Public Ministry,” he said.

“The police were denounced in the MP’s own procedure, before the investigation was completed in the police inquiry. The Civil Police will only manifest itself on the merits after analysis of all the testimonies and the arrival of expert reports,” added the police.