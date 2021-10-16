Police officer arrested for shooting to kill the ex’s current girlfriend, who was seriously injured

Yvonne attacked her ex and her new girlfriend – Photo: Reproduction

Yvonne Wu shot her ex and her current girlfriend

Jamie Liang died while Jenny Li is seriously injured

The police officer admitted authorship of the crime and will be charged with murder

A policewoman was arrested last Wednesday in New York after opening fire on two women. She killed her ex’s current girlfriend, who was injured in the attack.

The agent was identified as Yvonne Wu, 31, who has been with the New York Police Department for five years. She confessed to the crime and will be charged with murder.

According to police information, the crime took place at the home of Wu’s ex-girlfriend, which the agent continued to visit despite their two-year break-up about a month ago.

Reports indicate that Wu had not accepted the separation well and, therefore, would have taken advantage of her day off to talk with her ex, identified as Jenny Li.

Jamie Liang didn’t resist the shot – Photo: Reproduction/GoFundMe

The policewoman went to the 23-year-old girl’s residence and was waiting for her, who was not there.

At around 5 pm, however, Li appeared accompanied by another woman, identified as 24-year-old Jamie Liang.

Shortly thereafter, Wu fired two shots in the couple’s direction. Liang was found dead in the living room, while Li was injured in the bedroom.

policeman admitted the crime

Police quickly arrived at the scene of the crime, where Wu immediately confessed to being the perpetrator of the attack and turned over the used weapon. She was arrested in the act.

Li was referred to a hospital. According to the agents, his condition is serious, but stable.