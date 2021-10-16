Posse de Bola #169: National team thrills, Ceni makes his debut at SPFC and the Brasileirão – 10/15/2021

The Brazilian team won again in the South American Qualifiers, applying a rout by 4-1 against Uruguay, which left Tite’s team practically guaranteed in the 2022 World Cup, as well as being excited by the way they performed, with Neymar at night inspired and Raphinha establishing himself as one of the main names of the team in his debut as a starter.

In the Posse de Bola #169 podcast, journalists Arnaldo Ribeiro, Eduardo Tironi, Juca Kfouri and Mauro Cezar Pereira analyze the victory of the Brazilian team and the improvement of Tite’s team, considering that there was finally a presentation worthy of praise after a series of Playoffs in which the results were good, but the football did not please in the same proportion.

Juca Kfouri says he was already waiting for another game without excitement and was wrong with the way the Brazilian team behaved, noting that the score could have been even more elastic, had it not been for the defenses of goalkeeper Muslera.

“I, who feared that the team would once again compete with sleeping pills, I have to agree that whoever criticizes the performance of the Brazilian team, which does not mean that it will be world champion, that it is ready and everything else, but whoever criticizes the performance of the Brazilian team yesterday will need to take medicine, but it’s for the liver, because he really won’t be in a good mood,” says Juca.

“Much more than the 4-1, which could have been 8-1, had it not been for Muslera’s exuberant performance, what pleased me a lot is that the team did not move at any time, the selection made a point of putting on a show. that this has a lot to do with the presence of Raphinha. In short, a player who entered the field to play ball, to attack his opponents, to try to dribble them, and he did it”, he adds.

Mauro Cezar Pereira also points out that the game was praiseworthy, as he recalls that previous performances by the Brazilian team were fairly criticized, although there are those who defend the coach unconditionally.

“Obviously, it was a game that deserves praise. What catches my attention is the ‘titista’ troop, which even with the ball rolling already has their claws out and starts like ‘I want to see who will complain today’. no one will complain about the performance if the performance is good. It’s a lot of desire to defend the coach and a lot of gratitude when it’s a Corinthians journalist who, out of gratitude to Tite, defends him unconditionally. Guys, the titles Corinthians won with Tite won’t go although, they’ll stay there, you can criticize Tite if he’s bad and praise him if he’s good,” says Mauro.

“Let’s remember, Brazil played recent games where they scored 1-0 and came back to score in their own field, against Ecuador in the Copa América. And no, yesterday Brazil scored 1-0, continued attacking, continued seeking the goal, with 18 minutes was 2-0, had not suffered any submission”, he adds.

Arnaldo Ribeiro points out that there was a change in this round of FIFA date in relation to the previous one in the team commanded by Tite and highlights the exchange of Flamengo base for a Premier League base, which worked.

“He started the FIFA date with an idea, to solidify the Flamengo base in his team, which had been giving results. What is the Flamengo base? It was Gerson, Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol and Paquetá alongside Neymar. He insisted that in several games. And that’s how the FIFA date began. Flamengo base gave some signal back there, but in this round of qualifiers it didn’t surface and the base that beat Uruguay, with a looser team, a team that made you want to watch, is the Premier League base “, says the journalist.

He points out that Raphinha and Antony practically guaranteed a place in the Qatar World Cup with what they managed to present with the Brazilian national team’s shirt in the games of this series.

“These two guys are already in the Cup, one probably starting, Raphinha, and the other reserve, Antony. It’s funny because they weren’t, let’s say, and were being called, they weren’t on the list of the top 30 players of the Brazilian team and today they are not only among the 23, but they must be among the 18 and they won points, this was only possible with this insane series of selection games that for Tite did serve to find a light”, he concludes.

In addition to the Brazilian team, the program also addresses the departure of Hernán Crespo and the re-debut of Rogério Ceni as coach of São Paulo, in another draw, this time against Ceará, the expectation for the derby against Corinthians, who beat Fluminense , what to expect from Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira after greater prominence for his statements than for the football played, in addition to the dispute for the Brazilian title between Atlético-MG and Flamengo.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of the Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9am, always broadcast live by the home of the UOL or in the profiles of UOL Sport on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and Tweetr).

From noon, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube — the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.