Pre-order classic N64 and Mega Drive controllers for Nintendo Switch begins

After the expansion announcement with Nintendo 64 Games and Controllers and Mega Drive for Nintendo Switch Online, now it is possible to pre-purchase of classic controls. each one costs $50 and there is no forecast for availability in Brazil at the moment.

The controls are available for purchase to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with shipments from the 25th of October. In other words, in addition to being a service subscriber, you will need the expansion with Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive games to justify the use of the controls.

The description for both controllers says: “You can play the enhanced games from (N64 and Mega Drive) the way they were meant to be played, using a full-size controller.” In addition, the description also says that the controls are “the perfect way” to play the titles of both consoles. Both controls will be recharged via USB and will be wireless.

The Nintendo 64 controller will have the function Rumble (vibration), but without the need for Rumble Pak (Ufa!). The function will be compatible with Star Fox 64, among other games. The N64 controller was the first in history to implement the vibration function. Perhaps not as simply as the PlayStation DualShock that came soon after. Although the pre-order was released today, control of the N64 is already sold out.



The Mega Drive control doesn’t have any specific function, just like the original. About this controller, anyone who had the opportunity to play on it and on the Super Nintendo, must agree that Sega’s solution at the time was much more comfortable than the small controller on the SNES, which left a lot of corns if you didn’t wear a shirt over it.

The strangest thing about it is seeing the Nintendo selling a Sega controller. This would never have crossed any gamer’s mind in the 90’s. Unfortunately Sega didn’t make it right by launching the Dreamcast, resulting in its “bankruptcy” as a console maker. Will the new Nintendo 64 controller have a problematic analog too? Let’s wait for the first feedback to find out.

