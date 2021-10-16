Pre-sale of iPhones 13 starts in Brazil – MacMagazine

We already know that Apple Brazil will start selling the iPhones 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max in a week, on October 22 (Friday), but today it, together with large retail chains and operators, have already started to pre sale of the appliances.
The new iPhones can now be ordered at online stores such as Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, Fast Shop, Pontofrio.com, Extra.com.br, Casas Bahia, Magalu and iPlace. And just like last year, the iPhones 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are also pre-ordered from the Apple Store online.
The 13 mini and 13 models start at R$6,600 (in 12x) and are offered in midnight, stellar, blue, pink or red colors — this last part of the (PRODUCT)RED campaign — in capacities of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB .
The 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max versions start at R$9,500 (in 12x) and have the colors graphite, silver, gold or sierra blue, bringing 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB versions.
Here are the national prices for the devices, as we have already disclosed:
|Model
|128GB
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|iPhone 13 mini
|BRL 6,599
|BRL 7,599
|R$9,599
|—
|iPhone 13
|BRL 7,599
|R$8,599
|R$10,599
|—
|iPhone 13 Pro
|R$9,499
|R$10,499
|R$12,499
|R$14,499
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|R$10,499
|R$11,499
|R$13,499
|R$15,499
As Apple Brazil itself does, all retail chains also usually offer 10% discount on top of the amounts above for cash payments.
