Prepare your pocket: ticket price for Palmeiras x Flamengo will be very high – 10/16/2021

The ticket price to see the final of the Libertadores between Palmeiras and Flamengo, on November 27 in Montevideo (Uruguay), will be high. The column found that Conmebol works with US$250 (R$1,36 thousand in the current quotation) for the tickets that will be reserved to clubs.

A meeting with the finalists will take place to discuss the logistics and distribution of tickets, and the top hats must complain about the value and ask to fix between US$ 100 (R$ 545) and US$ 150 (R$ 818). But the high cost of organizing the final in the pandemic scenario will hardly reduce the price to the point of getting close to the November 2019 figure, when the ticket cost US$ 80 (R$ 340 at the price at the time, and R$ 435 at the current rate) for the final between Flamengo and River Plate, in Lima (Peru). The decision is made by Conmebol.

The entity intends to confirm in the next two weeks the values ​​and start date of the sale — as in 2019, it should be done via the confederation’s website, but the clubs will define priorities for fans, such as members, probably through generated passwords. Tickets with an estimated value of US$ 250 will be destined for Brazilians, including those organized that are preparing caravans — the quota for the teams will be 50% of the total number of people released, which has not yet been defined by the Uruguayan government.

If in 2019 the ticket cost US$ 80, the 2020 decision between Palmeiras and Santos, in Maracanã, was only made on January 30, 2021, because of the pandemic, and had no paying public, only distribution of invitations – about 5 thousand people were in the stadium.

Quota

Conmebol already has a guarantee of 50% of the capacity, around 30,000 seats at the Centenário stadium, but there is already a positive sign from the Uruguayan government that this number may reach 45,000 seats — it is expected to release 100%. For the time being, the proportional amount already guaranteed should be reserved for clubs, around 7,500 tickets for each.

The confederation will also sell tickets to Uruguayan residents and hospitality packages, such as VIP areas and cabins, at different prices. Part of the tickets will be reserved for invitations to authorities in South America.

Flamengo and Palmeiras fans will be in the Colombes and Amsterdam sectors, behind the goals, each at a headboard to avoid clashes inside the stadium. The centralized Olympic tribune will have tickets sold to residents of Uruguay, while the América tribune, on the opposite side of the Olímpica, will concentrate the areas of hospitality, guests and the press.

The South American Cup final between Red Bull Bragantino and Athletico-PR, on November 20 at the same Centenário stadium, should also have expensive tickets, starting at US$ 150 (R$ 816), for the finalists’ fans.