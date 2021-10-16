‘Private Desert’ is chosen to represent Brazil at the Oscar 2022; see where to watch – Culture

The Brazilian selection committee of the Brazilian Academy of Cinema announced this Friday, 15, that private desert, by Aly Muritiba, is chosen to represent Brazil in the category of best international film in the Oscar 2022.

This year, the film was recognized with the public award at the Venice Days parallel show, at the Venice Film Festival. In addition, it is on the schedule of the 45th São Paulo International Film Festival, which takes place between October 21 and November 3, and is scheduled to open in movie theaters in November.

“It was a difficult choice. We stayed between some films, considering cinematography, themes. Finally, we reached a consensus. It is always a difficult choice who represents Brazil to the world. We had excellent films submitted, with a very different representation of Brazilian cinematography, from different states, and all of them very engaged. Private Desert brings a very important theme: how love can be an agent of transformation. This is what the world needs today,” said Leonardo Edde, chairman of the commission.

The feature film competed with 14 other productions. Among them were 7 prisoners, a Netflix film directed by Alexandre Moratto; The Last Forest, by Luiz Bolognesi; Provisional Measure, by Lázaro Ramos; and king car, by Renata Pinheiro.

“It was really a difficult choice and for a very simple reason: the high level of films submitted. Several of them could have been chosen to represent Brazil very well. As only one is elected, we had to cut our own flesh until the majority converged Aesthetic issues, the quality of the cinematographic narrative, were always at the forefront of the discussions, although other aspects, such as the current theme and potential for dialogue with the voters of the Hollywood Academy, were not disregarded. private desert, we achieved a good synthesis between these aspects. The debate between us took place in an atmosphere of friendship and a high level of discussion. We had a complicated job, but in excellent company”, explains Luiz Zanin Oricchio, film critic, member of the commission and collaborator of the state.

Due to the covid pandemic, the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences maintained special rules for the candidate’s eligibility for Best International Film at the 94th edition of the Oscar 2022, that is, that was released in the country of origin between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

The selected film must be submitted by 5:00 pm (Los Angeles time) on Monday, November 1st – it corresponds to 10:00 pm EDT.

The selection committee was formed by filmmakers Allan Deberton, Belisário Franca and Felipe Lacerda, producers Paula Barreto and Leonardo Edde, actress Virginia Cavendish and film critic and collaborator of the state Luiz Zanin Oricchio.

About ‘Private Desert’

The feature film tells the story of Daniel (Antonio Saboia), a policeman removed from his duties, and Sara (Pedro Fasanaro), a transsexual woman in the interior of Brazil who needs to hide her true sexual orientation. The two meet on the internet and, even from a distance, engage in a romance.

The scenario of this love portrayed in private desert, however, changes his figure when Daniel goes to meet Sara. From then on, their love is tested amidst the prejudices of the policeman from Curitiba.

“As time went by and the Brazilian context became this sharp and angry thing, the project gained more meaning”, said Muritiba in an interview with state, in September this year. “When it first appeared, it came from a desire to make a movie about dates and love. And, in a time of hate like the one we are living in, a love film gains more relevance, importance and resonance.”

Brazil at Oscar

With films selected by a commission since 1961, Brazil came close to the golden statuette of Best International Film on five occasions — four of them with productions nominated in the category and another that was only in the pre-nominated list.

The first good result came in 1963. The Promise Payer was nominated for Best International Film right after taking home the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. However, at the Academy Award, he lost to French drama always on sundays.

After that came a 33-year drought, broken with the indication of the gang, by Fábio Barreto. But another defeat, now for the Dutch Antonia’s Eccentric Family.

In 1998 and 1999, Brazil’s best moment in the category arrived: nominations followed by What is this fellow? and Central do Brasil, respectively. The latter, directed by Walter Salles, was also nominated for Best Actress for Fernanda Montenegro. Still, all nominees did not take the golden statuette.

The last time Brazil got a nomination for Best International Film was in 2008, when The Year My Parents Went on Vacation was shortlisted—when members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences make a first selection and then choose just five. But the film by Cao Hamburger was left out.

Finally, it is also worth remembering the story of the film God’s city at the awards. The feature film by Fernando Meirelles was selected by Brazil to compete in the category of Best International Film at the 2003 Oscar. However, it ended up being left out of the list of nominees. Still, this was not the end of the Oscar production story.

In 2004, God’s city broke Brazil’s record for Oscar nominations. It appeared in the categories of Best Direction, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Photography. It did not take any of the statuettes, but since then it has not been surpassed by any other Brazilian production in total number of Academy Award nominations.