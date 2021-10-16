Producer reveals which Avenger could beat the Eternals

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore unraveled the mystery of an entire generation and revealed which member of the Avengers couldtheoretically clash with the strongest of the Eternals.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Moore did a power analysis where Thena compares, by Angelina Jolie, and Captain Marvel, by Brie Larson.

According to the producer, this dispute it would be well balanced, for starters. However, it says that “when the Captain Marvel hits binary form, it gets tough, Thena would cause trouble, but still…”.

Also, Moore explains that heroes like Gavião Arqueiro and Black Widow would also have no problems facing them, even though the Eternals are stronger than the humans. He explains that it was a creative decision that the characters are not deified, so that the public can identify with them.

Moore still comments that “if and when they cross paths with other characters, that it will be a fun thing to investigate”.

About Eternals

the movie of eternal is one of the projects more ambitious of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe, being an important part of the Stage 4.

history will show the race of the Eternals, created beings before humanity, sent to Earth to protect humans, still primitive.

Previously advertised as ‘The Eternals’, the film suffered a slight change in its official title and will be released under the title ‘Eternals’.

the Eternals are creation of the Celestials, a race of cosmic beings even more impressive and that should appear in the film. the enemies will be the Due, evil and deformed counterparts of the Eternals, also created by the Celestials, who possess similar powers and abilities.

The official synopsis of the film released by Disney provides a brief description of the main characters and confirms that the main story of the film is set. after the Avengers events: Ultimatum. Deviants are described as humanity’s oldest enemies, which makes sense given their age. Read:

“’Eternals’ by Marvel Studios brings an exciting new team of superheroes to the Marvel Cinematographic Univero, ancient aliens who have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of ‘Avengers: Ultimatum’, an unexpected tragedy forces them to step out of the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviant. The exceptional cast includes Richard Madden as the almighty Ikaris, Gemma Chan as the lover of humanity Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmically powerful Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young and ancient soul Sprite, Don Lee as the mighty Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the distant and lonely Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington was cast as Dane Whitman. Directed by Chloé Zhao, who directed the critically acclaimed film ‘Taming Fate’, in Kevin Feige’s production, ‘Eternals’ opens in US theaters on November 6, 2020”.

The film will be directed by Chloé Zhao and the cast features Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi and Kit Harington as the Black Knight.

Eternos, already in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe, would debut on November 6, 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced its postponement to November 2021.

