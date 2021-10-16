Project that changes ICMS collection is questionable in the STF

The approval in the Chamber of the bill that changes the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on fuels, with the potential to withdraw R$ 24 billion from the governors’ coffers, is “quite questionable in the Supreme Court (STF)”, believe Eduardo Fleury, economist, tax lawyer, consultant and founder of FCR Law.







Attendant fills up car at gas station in Rio de Janeiro 09/09/2021 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares Photo: Reuters

The States are already articulating to overthrow the project, approved last Wednesday, the 13th, in the Chamber. They are also anticipating a legal dispute in the Supreme Court, if the Senate approves the measure. According to the text, the collection will be made considering a fixed amount per liter – such as PIS, Cofins and Cide federal taxes -, a model known as “ad rem”.

“It is an invasion of total jurisdiction”, says Fleury, who points out that “you cannot limit the jurisdiction of the States and determine what will be the calculation basis for limiting taxation”. Below are excerpts from the interview:

As mr. Do you evaluate the bill approved by the Chamber that changes the ICMS tax on fuels?

It is very questionable because, by regulating the calculation basis, it is limiting value-based taxation. It’s almost a markdown. It’s quite questionable on the STF. It’s an invasion of full competence. And it’s taking collections not only from the States, 25% of it comes from the municipalities. He’s picking a fight with everyone. The Chamber used a provision in the bill that says that a complementary law can regulate a tax substitution. But of course this device is limited. It is not possible to limit the competence of States and determine what will be the calculation basis for limiting taxation. Say: ‘Oh, it’s going to be the price of the last two years.’ This will be widely used to go to the STF. But, right now, there is a political issue of pressing to reduce the tax, the price of fuel. The calculation they are doing is possible. It will give a reduction of 7%, 8%.

Does the project give a dribble to the National Council for Finance Policy?

Do a dribble. But there’s another problem. The complementary law makes a general rule, but it needs an ordinary law to regulate. It is written in the text: it is up to the States to define the fixed rate. In other words, it will need the ordinary law of the States to enter into force. The Legislative Assemblies will have to approve. It’s not automatic.

Is it a law for the English to see, since the decision passes through the State Assemblies?

But imagine what the situation in the States will be. They will have an instrument in hand to reduce the tax and the price of gasoline. It is pressure on the States. And, politically, President Bolsonaro will say: ‘Look, I’m giving them an instrument and they don’t want to go down, they’re disrespecting the law’. They are going to put it in the lap of the States. But this possible reduction for next year will mean a significant drop in revenue for several states.

Is it a checkmate in the States? Did the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, who offered a solution to the problem, pass the ball to the States?

That, and everyone voted in favor: ‘I’m not solving anything, but I take this bomb off my lap’.