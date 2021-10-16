PSG vs Angers: See lineups and where to watch the French Championship live

All About Football Live

in this Friday (15) Live Football brings the confrontation between the teams of PSG and Angers, in a game valid by tenth round of Ligue 1, the first division of the French Championship. Thus, the scenario of the duel will be the Parc des Princes in Paris. Finally, the duel starts at 4:00 pm (Brasilia time).

while the team of Parisians returns to the domestic dispute after the FIFA date and his first loss this season of Call 1; the visitor Angers broke fast of victories and seeks to surprise the home giant in this round of French Championship.

Live Football: PSG Must Save Stars

For conversation starters; the Parisian team arrives at this duel expecting to win again and take the lead in the Call 1. In fact, the giant from the French capital continues to lead the competition; but it is not absolute. With that, the Argentine technician Mauritius Pochettino will have the challenge of building your team without the South American stars; that comes from the recent disputes in the World Cup qualifiers. So, we’ll have a different lineup than we’re used to seeing in PSG.

French Championship: Angers disenchanted

On the other hand, the visiting team is still hoping to surprise the Parisian giant. This is because, after a good performance in the last round; O Angers managed to break his winning streak. Thus, the team won the Metz 3-2 turnaround in a hotly contested game. Finally, the Angers has a good brand to bear: he is unbeaten as a visitor this season of Call 1. So, the Angers won one game and drew three away from home. So it can thicken against a PSG quite lacking.

Broadcast – Where to watch PSG vs Angers live

Thus, the exhibition of live football with the duel between PSG and Angers will be on FOX Sports, ESPN and Star +.

Datasheet – PSG x Angers

Phase/Tournament: 10th round – Ligue 1 (French Championship)

Date: 10/15/2021

Hour: 4:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Parc des Princes, Paris (FRA)

Arbitration: Bastien Dechepy (FRA)

Assistants: Phellipe Jeanne and Bastien Coubert (FRA)

Where to watch: FOX Sports, ESPN and Star+

Probable PSG: Rich; Dagba, Diallo, Kehrer and Kurzawa; Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Gueye, Rafinha and Draxler; and Icardi. Technician: Mauricio Pochettino

Probable Angers: Butelle; Bamba, Thomas, Pavlovic, Traore and Capelle; Amadou, Mangani and Bobichon; Thioub and Bahoken. Technician: General Baticle

