Punctuation error on Facebook generates R$1 million fine for Australian

An Australian was sentenced to pay $180,000 – approximately R$1 million – after committing a grammatical error in a Facebook post. New South Wales, Australia realtor Anthony Zadravic was sued by a former employer for failing to quote an apostrophe in a post criticizing his workplace.

According to The New York Times. Zadravic wanted to draw attention to the fact that he did not receive debts from the company’s retirement fund, something he has been waiting for two years.

The problem is that the absence of the apostrophe in the English word “employees” (employees, in Portuguese) changes the meaning of the phrase: instead of only complaining about his situation, Zadravic ended up implying that this was a common practice in the brokerage house and that the boss had not paid the debts of several people, not just his own.

The use of the apostrophe in the English language gives the sense of belonging and possession. Its absence before the letter S causes the word to be read as a common plural.

Despite deleting the comment in less than 12 hours, the former boss took notice of the message and filed a libel suit against the man.

He justified in court that the intention was to use the apostrophe. “Failure to pay an employee’s pension entitlement is seen as regrettable; failure to pay some or all of them seems deliberate,” wrote Magistrate Judith Gibson in the ruling.

Legal experts interviewed by the US newspaper said the case was far from surprising to the Australian population, as there is a “complex web of defamation laws” in the country and a history of granting plaintiffs large sums of money.

In 2019, Academy Award-winning actor Geoffrey Rush received more than $2 million in a lawsuit against Nationwide News. In the same year, a businessman won a dispute against a news agency over a report that he was linked to a bribery case.