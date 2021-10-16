Pyong Lee cries on video as he apologizes to Sammy and his son after separation, and promises: “I abhor who I once was”; watch!

After spending months away from social networks, Pyong Lee resurfaced this Friday afternoon (15) with a long outburst. The “Ilha Record” runner-up was moved to tears as he apologized to his ex-wife, Sammy Lee, and their son, Jake. Their marriage came to an end in July, after news of an alleged betrayal by him while participating in the reality show spread.

Pyong, who had already visited a spiritual retreat, said he wrote a letter after going through this period of intense reflection. “Almost 100 days away from the nets. For the first time in my life, I had the courage to confront myself, to see myself without a filter, without an ego, without external opinions. Just me, the truest me, with everything I’ve ever experienced, good and bad. My traumas and my experiences, which only I could know and understand so well”, started.

“It’s very difficult to recognize that we have a problem. Our own mind does not let us see. Sometimes, when we can see it, it’s too late”, continued. In the sequence, Pyong recalled marks from his past that would have affected who he is to this day. “My mother abandoned me when I was 9 years old and my father sank into depression, I lost him at 12 years old. The story is long, but the whole of Brazil has known the result. The good and the bad”, he added.

Pyong said he was sorry for his actions. “Nothing justifies the man I once was, totally given over to a lost existence. In those days, I met myself for the first time. I saw myself as I had never seen before, it hurt, it saddened me to see who I was and where everything was taking me. This painful process was accompanied by professionals, leaders, but mainly by God”, he stated. Now, the magician claims to have changed: “I freed myself, I was reborn and found my identity. I recognize myself as a child of God and I abhor who I once was”.

cry in emotional forgiveness

Pyong was thrilled to ask forgiveness directly to Sammy. “There wasn’t a second that I didn’t deeply regret having opened a wound in your heart. The most companion, true and faithful heart I’ve ever known in my life”, Lee assured. “Sammy, I wish I had realized the true value of life earlier. I wish I could wake up every day beside you and see your smile and our son’s. I apologize for not being the best, for not being even 1% of the man you deserve”, he said.

The ex-BBB also couldn’t hold back his tears when talking about his son Jake, considering how the boy could be affected by everything that happened in his family. “I want to ask forgiveness for my son Jake, who despite not understanding now, had a part of his story written by my choices and horrible attitudes. I promise that I will get up every day of my life and be different, better, so you can be proud to carry my last name. Not for fame or money, but for honor”, completed.

Pyong concluded by claiming that his spirituality would have changed his values. “Today, I know who I am and my story will be a testimony to you. The love of God does change character and I will be living proof of that on Earth. I hope you see me around a lot. Today I have my values ​​very clear and defined”, mentioned.

Lee even turned his lines to Sammy, expressing a desire for a rapprochement with the mother of his son. “Sammy, I love you and I will fight forever to be worthy of your trust someday again. It would be a gift to at least be your friend. Being around you is like a most perfect spring sunset and I’d be crazy if I didn’t fight for it.”, declared Pyong, who ended the video with a Bible verse.

Watch the full video below:

the end of marriage

Pyong and Sammy Lee split in July, after a series of factors that occurred before the debut of “Ilha Record”. Initially, Leo Dias reported that the hypnologist had “jumped the fence” in confinement with Antonela Avellaneda. At first, the speculation generated public cursing and an exchange of accusations among those involved, and Sammy even said that her husband “I had not fallen into temptation”.

Shortly thereafter, the preview of the reality show mentioned the word “cheating” on a sign and showed a scene of Pyong Lee lying in bed with a woman. After the screening, Sammy appeared on social networks announcing the end, just sharing screenshots of the video. “You know how hard I tried, how wrong I was to lie to myself, to save this marriage. Jesus, what do I do? I give my life in your hands, God, please don’t let my son feel my pain! Son, writing this with you on your lap is too painful”, she wrote.

“Yes, my marriage is over. I lack the strength to type anything else”added the blonde in Stories. Sammy also deleted photos alongside the ex-BBB from his profile, as well as stopped following him. Pyong also unfollowed the influencer, but didn’t delete the photos with her ex.

Antonela Avellaneda’s marriage also comes to an end

Antonela Avellaneda, who was appointed the pivot of the end, rebutted the accusations. In an exclusive interview with hugogloss.com, she denied any interest in the hypnotist and revealed that she had been married for three years. According to her, flirting on the reality show was nothing more than a game strategy, developed by her and her then-husband. “I realized that my strategy could work better than the others, so for me it’s a game. Everything that happened on the reality show, regardless of the tests, the alliances, the votes, everything for me was part of a great strategy that I set up abroad, before entering ‘Ilha Record'”, stated.

Also according to the Argentine, she would have received support and help from her husband, businessman Tati Fdez, when she agreed to participate in the reality show. “We combined the strategy. Every move, every word, we even combined what my alliances would be. I played for me! To earn the 500 thousand”, said. Read and learn all the details by clicking here.

But in late August, Antonela announced that their marriage had come to an end. According to the ex-BBB, the separation was due to internet attacks. “People don’t know the damage caused by every comment, every aggression on social media. Unfortunately, my husband left me, not for the facts since it was just a misunderstanding, but for the mistreatment of all of you who make false profiles and have no limits, destroy people, generations of false moralists”, she wrote, apparently denying that the breakup had anything to do with her situation with Pyong.