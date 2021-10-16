Pyong Lee returns to social media and cries as he asks his ex-wife for forgiveness | celebrities



Rio – Pyong Lee started using social media again this Friday, after being away for four months. Through Instagram, the ex-BBB and ex-A Ilha read a letter in which he reflects on his choices and attitudes. He split from Sammy, in July, after rumors that he had an affair with Antonela Avellaneda during their participation in the reality show on Record.

“These last times have been a time of reflection for me. I wrote a letter and wanted to share it with you. Almost 100 days away from the networks. For the first time in my life I had the courage to confront myself, to see myself without a filter, without an ego, without external opinions. Just me, the truest me, with everything I’ve lived through, good and bad. My traumas and experiences, which only I could know and understand so well,” he began.

He confesses that he had a problem. “It’s very difficult to recognize that we have a problem. Our mind doesn’t let us see. Sometimes, when we can see, it’s too late. My mother abandoned me when I was 9 years old and my father sank into depression, I lost him at age 12. The story is long, but the whole of Brazil has seen the result. The good and the bad.”

Pyong then sought professional and religious help. “Nothing justifies the man I once was, totally given over to a lost existence. I saw myself as I had never seen it (…), it hurt, it saddened me to see who I was and where everything was taking me. This painful process was accompanied by professionals , leaders and God. (…) I freed myself, I was reborn and found my identity. I recognize myself as a child of God and I abhor who I once was,” he said. Asking forgiveness for Sammy, to whom he was married and had Jake, he was moved: “There wasn’t a second where I didn’t deeply regret having opened a wound in your heart. (…) Sammy, I wish I had noticed rather the true value of life. I wish I could wake up every day beside you and see your smile and our child’s. I apologize for not being the best, for not being even 1% of the man you deserve I want to ask forgiveness for my son, who despite not understanding now, had a part of his story written by my choices and horrible attitudes. I promise that I will get up every day and be different, better, stop being proud to carry my last name. Not for fame or money.” Pyong also apologized to fans, family and friends. “Today I know who I am and my story will be a testimony. The love of God does change character and I will be the living proof. I hope you see me around a lot. Today I have my values ​​very clear and defined. Sammy, I love you and I will fight forever to be worthy of your trust again. It would be a gift to at least be your friend. Being close to you is like a most perfect spring sunset and I would be crazy not to fight for it.”

