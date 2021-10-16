Pyong Lee returns to the hammocks, cries and apologizes to ex Sammy Lee

Former BBC Pyong Lee showed up this afternoon to apologize for his actions. The magician had been away from social networks for four months, since the end of his participation in “Ilha Record”, where he allegedly committed a betrayal of his wife, Sammy Lee, with Antonela Avellaneda.

In July, Sammy announced the end of his marriage to the hypnotist, left home with their 2-year-old son, Jake, and moved into a mansion.

On his Instagram, Pyong cried and detailed how he spent the last few months “recluse” in society:

“These last times have been a time of reflection for me. I wrote a letter and wanted to share it with you. Almost 100 days away from the networks. For the first time in my life I had the courage to confront myself, to see myself without a filter, without an ego, without external opinions. Just me, the truest me, with everything I’ve lived through, good and bad. My traumas and experiences, which only I could know and understand so well,” he began.

“It’s very difficult to recognize that we have a problem. Our mind doesn’t let us see. Sometimes, when we can see, it’s too late. My mother abandoned me when I was 9 years old and my father sank into depression, I lost him at age 12. The story is long, but the whole of Brazil has seen the result. The good and the bad,” he continued.

“Nothing justifies the man I once was, totally given over to a lost existence. I saw myself as I had never seen it (…), it hurt, it saddened me to see who I was and where everything was taking me. This painful process was accompanied by professionals , leaders and God. (…) I freed myself, I was reborn and found my identity. I recognize myself as a child of God and I abhor who I once was,” he said.

“There wasn’t a second where I didn’t deeply regret opening a wound in your heart. (…) Sammy, I wish I had realized the true value of life before. I wish I could wake up every day to your side and see your smile and our son. I apologize for not being the best, for not being even 1% of the man you deserve. I want to apologize to my son, who despite not understanding now, had a part of your story written by my choices and horrible attitudes. I promise that I will get up every day and be different, better, to be proud to carry my last name. Not for fame or money”,

“Today I know who I am and my story will be a testimony. The love of God does change character and I will be the living proof. I hope you see me around a lot. Today I have my values ​​very clear and defined. Sammy, I love you and I will fight forever to be worthy of your trust again. It would be a gift to at least be your friend. Being close to you is like a most perfect spring sunset and I would be crazy not to fight for it,” he concluded.