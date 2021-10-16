Pyong Lee returns to the hammocks, cries and asks forgiveness for Sammy Lee; watch video | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Pyong Lee

The ex-BBB and ex-Island Record TV Pyong Lee returned to social media, this Friday afternoon (15), with a letter of forgiveness for his ex-wife, Sammy Lee, and their young son, Jake Lee.

Pyong had been away from social media for almost a hundred days because of the exposure of his involvement with Antonela Avellaneda within the reality Ilha Record, which resulted in the end of his marriage to Sammy Lee. In a white shirt, Pyong read the letter to Sammy and stated that his mind deceived him. According to the ex-BBB, the change in his life happened after monitoring by leaders and by God.

“Nothing justifies the man I once was, totally given over to a lost existence. I saw myself as I had never seen it. It hurt, it saddened me to see where it was taking me. This painful process was accompanied by professionals, leaders and, above all, by God. The holy spirit didn’t let go of my hand for a single second. It was painful and frightening. I freed myself, was reborn and found my identity. I recognize myself as a child of God and abhor what I once was,” began Pyong, holding back tears.

While reading the letter, Pyong was emotional to apologize to Sammy Lee and revealed that he intends to reconnect with his ex. “I decided to come here on the hammocks to ask forgiveness for the most incredible woman I’ve ever met in my life. In 2,400 hours, there wasn’t a second in which I didn’t deeply regret having opened a wound in her heart. More faithful and companionable heart than ever I met Sammy, I wish I had realized the true value of life before. I wish I could wake up every day beside you, see your smile and our son’s. I apologize for not having been better and not 1 % of the man you deserve. I apologize to my son Jake, who despite not understanding now, had a part of his history written by my choices and horrible attitudes,” continued Pyong without holding back his tears.

At the end of the video, the former Ilha Record participant asked for forgiveness from friends, families and fans and sent a message to Sammy again, whom he intends to win back. “Sammy, I love you. And I will fight every day to be worthy of your trust again. It would be a gift to me to at least be your friend. Being close to you is like sunset on the most perfect day of spring and I would be crazy if I didn’t fight for it,” concluded Pyong, who also used biblical passages in the record.

Video: