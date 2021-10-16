Red flag on Twitter: understand what this means | Technology

Anyone using Twitter may have noticed that red flags are appearing frequently in posts. Users are using emoji to let the world know about a thought, feature, or event that they feel is worth noting.

Red flags generally mean a sign to get attention for a problem or a danger, for example.

In the case of emojis, these dangerous situations are actually some aspect of a person considered negative. A user alerts: “I’m still close to my ex”.

This trend would have even started from a trend in which people should publish things that are bad for suitors.

Now, the comments have expanded to cover series, sports, music, politics and any other topic that is found to be a problem.

Even official company accounts have entered this new fad. India’s Netflix profile ran: “The protagonist who notices the girl only when she takes off her glasses and puts on makeup.”

See more tweets with the red flags:

A user published: “That they don’t defend you when someone speaks ill of you”.

In the official profile, the PGA Tour, an organization that brings together professional men’s golf players in the United States, said: “Golf is not a real sport.”

“Me pretending I don’t see any red flags in my life,” joked a profile on the social network.