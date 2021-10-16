Reduction of the extra charge on the electricity bill would only push the problem to 2022, say experts – 10/15/2021 – Market

Promised by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) the revision of the value of the tariff flag charged on the electricity bill would increase the already high deficit of the account intended to fund the thermal plants and would put more pressure on tariff adjustments in 2022.

The proposal is criticized by specialists in the sector, who consider that the scenario still requires the use of all available thermal capacity, even with the improvement in the level of rainfall over the reservoirs in recent weeks.

MegaWhat Consultoria estimates that the return to red flag level 2, which adds R$ 9.49 for every 100 kWh consumed, would increase the deficit of the so-called account flags by around R$ 3.4 billion, which could reach R$ 10 .5 billion.

Currently, most consumers pay the water scarcity banner, at R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh. The exceptional rate was implemented in September, given the greater need to use thermal plants, and should be in effect until April.

At an event this Thursday (15), however, Bolsonaro said he would determine the MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy) to return to the red flag level 2. “My good God helped us now with rain. We were on the verge of collapse” , justified.

The President of the Republic does not have the autonomy to make this decision. Under normal circumstances, the value of the banners is defined by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency). During the water crisis, the issue can be deliberated by the Creg (Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management).

The chamber is chaired by the minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, and includes the participation of the Ministries of Economy, Infrastructure, Regional Development, Environment and Agriculture, Livestock and Supply.

In its meetings, it has the support of inspection and planning agencies in the sector, such as Aneel itself and the ONS (National Operator of the Electric System), which defended on Wednesday (13) the maintenance of the strategy of keeping the thermal plants on.

Thus, without reducing the expense, the revision of the tariff value would only imply postponing the impact on the consumer. “This is not the time to reduce the flag”, defends the president of the specialized consultancy PSR Energy, Luiz Barroso.

“Reducing it now will create pressure on the distributors’ cash flow to pay these costs, which have become higher, and further increase the pressure for future adjustments, since the financial amounts not collected via the brand will go to the tariff adjustment in 2022”, he explains.

The banners are used to advance electricity distributors with part of the resources to pay for more expensive energy. Without this revenue, companies have to take their money out of their own cash, which can lead to liquidity problems.

In the opposite direction to Bolsonaro, the distributors had been negotiating alternatives with the MME to reduce the damage generated in the Bandeiras account by the increase in the cost of fuels for thermal plants, pressured by the international energy crisis.

According to MegaWhat’s accounts, the gap today is between R$ 5 billion and R$ 7 billion. “And what was not covered with the tariff flag reverts to a tariff increase in the following year”, says the president of MegaWhat Consultoria, Ana Carla Petti.

The president of Abradee (Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors), Marcos Madureira, defends that the flags also act as a signal to the consumer that energy is scarce, serving as an incentive to the economy.

“Distributors have no margin in relation to this, they simply collect revenues, including the brands, to pay energy costs,” he says. “At this moment, we understand that it is important to maintain a brand that seeks to bring additional resources for this payment.”

Industry experts also question Bolsonaro’s perception of the current scenario. Although projections point to above-average rainfall over the most important basins for the electricity sector, the level of reservoirs in the Southeast and Center-West regions remains low.

This Thursday (14), for example, it was 16.86% of the capacity to store energy. Even though the risk of rationing has been reduced in 2021, the market calls for attention to 2022, which will depend on summer rains.

“There is no change in the structural condition, we still have very low reservoirs and we will continue to have high thermoelectric dispatch”, says Petti, from MegaWhat. “It’s not time to celebrate the end of the water crisis, the scenario has only ‘worsened'”, says Barroso, from PSR.

Wanted, neither MME nor Aneel wanted to comment on the declaration of the President of the Republic.