Relatives of Gusttavo Lima and Andressa suffer a serious accident and go to hospital

Recently, the family of Andressa Suita and Gusttavo Lima had some moments of terror. The reason? Well, Alexandre Suita, the model’s brother, revealed that he and his younger sister ended up at the hospital after a domestic accident.

A glass door to the apartment they were in broke. As a result, Alexandre Suita and Luara Suita were injured, and for that reason they were admitted to the hospital. She was under observation at the hospital while her brother had to undergo surgery. “During this surgery I only came to my mind where Luara was.”

Alexandre Suita also said: “These things happen to us, but there is also God who goes ahead. I might have missed the movement of my fingers. All that glass fell on top of Antonella, but she didn’t have a scratch.”

It is noteworthy that Gusttavo Lima’s wife is missing from social networks, and may have to do with the accident.

Andressa Suita, wife of Gusttavo Lima, poses with a look of almost R$ 12 thousand

She can! This Thursday night (02), Andressa Suita, wife of Gusttavo Lima, published some rehearsal photos in which she wore a look by the brand Balmain, from head to toe, and received many compliments from her followers.

The clothing used by the model is not sold in Brazil. On the brand’s website, the parts used by the influencer are found for 1,090 and 850 euros, which is equivalent to R$ 11,948 at the current price. In the publication’s caption, made on Instagram, the 33-year-old model makes reference to the song Run the world (Girls), by Beyoncé. “Who rules the world? Women!”, says the English subtitle.

Internet users and famous people were amazed by the photos of Andressa. Among them was Débora Silva, who wrote: “Wonderful”. “Pass with this click”, said model Giovanna Veríssimo. “Master”, commented Nayara Azevedo.

Gusttavo Lima’s wife, Andressa Suita is honored in her maternity profile

Gusttavo Lima’s wife, Andressa Suita is quite a big mother. However, she doesn’t hide the challenges of being a mother to two boys, Gabriel and Samuel. Thus, the Instagram profile ‘Maternidade Plena’, led by Luciana Dantas, paid tribute to her.

In the publication shared by Luciana, Andressa Suita had written: “A great mother has good days, and also bad days. Normal days and crushing days. Perfect days and difficult days. Super mom and just mom days. Mother’s days of great love, and real mother’s days. There are crazy mother days. A good mother is a real mother.“

With that, Luciana honored Gusttavo Lima’s wife with a beautiful message. “As many mothers admit, yes, that our maternal journey is challenging, and filled with a real mix of emotions.”

Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita’s heir invades the couple’s bed

This Saturday morning (21st), model Andressa Suita revealed that her youngest son, Samuel, slept with the two of them, authorized by Gusttavo Lima. ‘So is dad releasing? I will talk to him‘, joked the influencer.

With the lights off, the brunette recorded a conversation with the little one: “He came to Mom’s bed, right? Who let you come here?”, asked the girl from Goiás. It was then that Samuel simply replied: “Daddy!” “So it’s Dad releasing? I’ll talk to him then, okay?”, Gusttavo Lima’s wife replied.

Andressa Suita watched Gusttavo Lima’s declaration of love live

Last Sunday (15), singer Gusttavo Lima recorded his first DVD in Boston, United States. The show was broadcast live on the singer’s official YouTube channel. And the ones who saw it from the “cabin” were Andressa Suita, Gabriel and Samuel. In fact, the model saw the emotional moment when the countryman declared himself to her.

The statement practically puts an end to the rumors that the couple was still separated. The musician’s heirs also watched the recording of their father’s DVD, the little ones even wore ‘Buteco’ shirts. The moment was recorded in the model’s Story.

Gusttavo Lima cries and says he loves Andressa Suita at a concert in the USA

Gusttavo Lima took advantage of “Buteco In Boston”, his last show in the United States, to deliver a new live to his fans. During the performance, the singer could not hold back his tears when declaring himself to the family.

First, he was moved when talking about his mother, Sebastiana Batista, who died in 2015. “Wherever you are, I love you,” said the singer. Afterwards, he declared that he loves his children, Gabriel and Samuel, and his wife, Andressa Suita.

It is worth remembering that the singer’s children were unable to obtain a visa to travel to the United States and, as a result, Andressa Suita stayed with the boys in Brazil.