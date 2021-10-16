15 Oct 2021 – 17:02 Per Ricardo Rabuske Release of the use of masks should start in parks, squares and beaches in SC – Credit: Ricardo Wolffenbüttel/Secom

With the advance of vaccination throughout the state, the Government of Santa Catarina is already starting to study the possibilities of releasing the use of masks.

Despite believing that the time is not yet to release its use, the Secretary of State for Health, André Motta Ribeiro stated that this method should start with open environments, such as parks and squares.

“The time is not yet to take this step, but at some point it will come. With the percentage of the vaccinated population ahead and with few cases and deaths, we need to discuss the possibility of releasing the use of masks, starting with airy environments, such as beaches and parks”, comments André.

The secretary also stated that the State is organized to meet the needs in 2022, such as the vaccination calendar, specific ICUs and post-pandemic recovery centers.

