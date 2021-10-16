Renata Banhara on brain tumor: “Impossible to be operated on”

Model Renata Banhara, 46, says she is experiencing a real drama in her health. According to the paulista, the tumor in her brain grew from two millimeters to two centimeters in three years, making it impossible to operate.

“The tumor is in a region behind my head, right in the center of the cephalic mass. There’s no way to extract it, we don’t know the consequences. Confidence will stagnate”, explained the model in an interview with Quem magazine.

According to Renata, children and work help her to live with the disease and keep her motivated. “I welcome and refer victims of domestic violence to transit houses or houses for an indefinite period. I do it throughout the capital, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This gives me strength and occupies me a lot”, he stated.

“Every day is a seesaw of emotions, but I don’t get depressed. I try to reframe everything that happens to me in an energetic and confident way. Also because I want to be an example for my children of work and struggle. I’m not a victim, I’m moving on,” the model told the magazine.

understand the case

Banhara’s fight began in 2017 after a dental procedure generated bacteria that spread through the model’s body and compromised the nerves and internal tissues of the head. Due to this problem, Renata had facial paralysis and a severe brain infection, which left her between life and death.

“I went through four surgeries on the head, because I had necrotic tissues. I didn’t remove the tumor at that time because my blood was infected. I went to the ICU four times so that I could extract the tooth in a surgical environment, but it was not possible, because otherwise my life would be cut short. It was all done slowly. I was hospitalized for a year and a half”, she stated.

Renata said she still doesn’t have health insurance and that her last exams were done in 2020 thanks to a friend. Therefore, doctors cannot state the size of the tumor at this time.

“These exams are very expensive. Along my journey, I had already made my reservations, both for my health, my children’s education and for emergencies, but everything was gone. Even in the Judiciary”, revealed Banhara, referring to her ex-husband, whom she sued for assault.