Reopening the US Border: Understand Rules for Tourists | Tourism and Travel

The new rule replaces the current system that restricts the flight of foreigners from certain countries and imposes other requirements, such as mandatory quarantines.

See below what is known and what remains to be clarified about going to the US:

Requirements to enter

What vaccines are worth?

How to prove vaccination?

Do I need a visa?

Where can I get a tourist visa?

Children are not yet being vaccinated. Will they come in?

Do I need to wear masks on the trip?

Besides fully immunized, with two doses or a single dose (Janssen), the passenger needs have a negative Covid-19 test done up to 3 days before shipment. O visa also follows as a requirement (see more details below).

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers “fully vaccinated” against Covid-19 who took the immunizers approved for emergency use in the country: from Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine ).

2 weeks after the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

2 weeks after Janssen’s single dose of vaccine

The CDC website on international travel makes a caveat and says that “the guidance may also apply to Covid-19 vaccines that have been listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization (eg, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine)” .

Among the immunizing agents approved by the WHO is CoronaVac, a vaccine from the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac, which in Brazil is produced and distributed in partnership with the Butantan Institute.

The vaccines authorized by WHO to date are as follows:

Pfizer/BioNTech

Modern

Oxford/AstraZeneca — produced in Brazil by Fiocruz

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

SinoPharm

CoronaVac — produced in Brazil by the Butantan Institute

O vaccination certificate must be presented to the airline prior to boarding. It is still unclear whether further documentation will be required upon arrival in the US.

Yes, a visa for Brazilian tourists is required.

Where can I get a tourist visa?

Until the last update of this article, the issuing visas to tourists was still suspended in Brazil, according to information from the website of the US Embassy.

O g1 contacted the embassy for more details but still no response. In São Paulo, the Consulate said it is also waiting for more information to release it.

See a step by step how to get a North American visa here.

Children are not yet being vaccinated. Will they come in?

It is not yet clear what the demand for vaccines will be for children. The CDC is expected to release more details about these rules by November 8th.

According to information obtained by Reuters, children under 18, for example, are expected to be exempt from the requirements.

Do I need to wear masks on the trip?

Yes. A mask that covers the nose and mouth is required during air travel. The item is also required when using public transportation in the USA.