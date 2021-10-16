Reporter fired by Globo congratulates the broadcaster and talks about ‘success’

Sports reporter Alexandre Oliveira, 48, who was fired today from Globo, after 15 years working for the company, congratulated Globo News, the group’s news channel, which celebrates 25 years of existence, earlier and spoke in keep “surfing” together.

In the publication made in Instagram stories, the journalist shared a photo of him in the station’s studios, holding a surfboard, and wrote: “Congratulations Globo New for 25 years. May we continue surfing this success!”.

Alexandre Oliveira congratulated Globo News Image: Reproduction: Instagram

On the website “Notícias da TV”, the journalist confirmed that he had been dismissing Globo, which continues to make cuts to control finances.

Alexandre Oliveira was recently highlighted during Globo News coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Among others, the reporter went viral on social networks for his spontaneous and relaxed way of presenting the event and even took to the channel’s studio some of the disputed practices, such as table tennis, for example.

In addition to Globo News, the professional also participated in “Esporte Espetacular” in São Paulo and SporTV.

Globo has already fired several journalists

Globo has already undergone changes in the broadcaster’s journalism. Both open TV and closed channel GloboNews experienced the dance of chairs with Giuliana Morrone, Heraldo Pereira, Julia Dualibi, Cesar Tralli, Leilane Neubarth, Aline Midlej and José Roberto Burnier involved in news.

But there are those who can’t celebrate the changes: veteran names at the network have been dropped after years at home. Among them are Ari Peixoto, Alberto Gaspar, Luís Fernando Silva Pinto, Fernando Saraiva and Roberto Paiva.