Research reveals ‘mystery boxes’ found off northeastern coast are rubber bales from another Nazi ship | Bahia

A study by researchers at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) and the Federal University of Alagoas (Ufal) revealed that “mysterious boxes” that appeared on the beaches of Bahia, Alagoas and Sergipe, in August of this year, are rubber bales from a second Nazi ship, the MV Weserland .

That’s because, at the beginning of the year, the group revealed that the “mysterious boxes” that appeared on the beaches of Northeast Brazil in 2018 were rubber bales that had come loose from a German ship, the SS Rio Grande, wrecked by the Americans offshore from the coast of Brazil in January 1944.

According to information from oceanographer Carlos Teixeira, who is a researcher at the UFC’s Institute of Marine Sciences (Labomar), the material would have been sunk in the sea 77 years ago.

Since 2018, these bales continue to appear on some beaches. A priori, the Labomar researchers thought it could be the burdens of the SS Rio Grande, which continue to appear on some beaches in the region.

However, according to Carlos Teixeira, two things drew attention: the huge amount of bales reported (over 200) and the fact that some of them contained inscriptions recorded in Japanese ideogram, the kanji (which had not been seen until then).

“Since many bales arrived and the people from Ufal took pictures that showed writings in Japanese, we managed to reach a second ship”, explained the oceanographer.

The questions raised the suspicion that the bales found this year could be from a new “leak”.

Thus, Labomar researchers, in collaboration with researchers from the Federal University of Alagoas, made new searches and found the wreck of a German ship, which had left Japan heading for Europe during World War II carrying rubber bales and a cargo of tin (a type of metal).

Deepening the search, the researchers found that there was a jump in the price of tin on the international market in the first half of 2021. The movement resulted in an increase of almost three times when compared to prices in 2020.

For the group, this The change in prices raised the suspicion that pirates could have tampered with the wreck in an attempt to recover this cargo., a fact that was confirmed by the British researcher who works in this area, David Mearns, in contact with researchers from Labomar.

After accessing all the information, the mathematical modeling, what showed that if the bales left the wreck site, they would go straight to the coast of the states of Bahia, Sergipe and Alagoas. With this, the hypothesis that the bales that appeared in 2021 belong to that ship was confirmed.

“We did the numerical modeling part that shows the route of one of these bales at sea. From a specific point, he showed that this second ship could be a source”, said Carlos Teixeira.

According to the researchers, the Nazi ship MV Weserland was wrecked by the US Navy destroyer USS Sommers in January 1944, a few days after the SS Rio Grande had the same fate: the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

The vessel had the same characteristics as the first Nazi ship. Her too carried a load of rubber bales that would be used in the German war effort, as well as noble metals., what decades later they would be worth a lot of money: cobalt, in the case of the SS Rio Grande, and tin, in the case of the MV Weserland.

At this moment, researchers from Labomar and UFAL/Penedo are in the final phase of writing a scientific article that reports the discovery of the origin of the rubber bales found in 2021. There is no forecast when the study will be completed.

what did they do with the bales

The oceanographer told the g1 that the bales found in the different northeastern states had different destinations.

“Each state is doing something. In Ceará, fishermen sold the bales to the rubber industry. In Alagoas, they kept it in a warehouse and in Salvador, it seems that they sent it to a landfill,” said Carlos Teixeira.

“We have a scientific article that was published earlier this year about the 2018 event. Now we are writing another one about the 2021 event.”

