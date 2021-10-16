Retirement treasure? How much to invest to have BRL 3,000/month

Some time ago, Tesouro Direto was presented by financial educators as the great solution for retirement. In 2008, for example, whoever invested R$1 million in government bonds would maintain an average income of R$6,000 to R$7,000 per month on interest alone.

That is, at the maturity of the bond, after spending the interest for more than 30 years, the investor would receive back his million, with a discount on income tax, but also with monetary correction.

And today, is it still worth it? See below the simulations for those looking for a lifetime income of R$3,000, R$5,000 and R$10 thousand per month, on average, with Tesouro Direto.