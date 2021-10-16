Rico doesn’t like the photo in Faro and asks to change

This afternoon, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), the pedestrians participated in the program “Hora do Faro” to talk with the eliminated of the week, Victor Pecoraro. When Rodrigo Faro revealed to Rico Melquiades the plaques he had received from Victor, the comedian thanked him, but did not fail to comment on his photo displayed on the program’s stage.
“First of all, don’t show this photo. Ô Faro, change this photo, please”, asked Rico, who continued:
It’s awful! No, change this photo. How are you going to want me this way? Look at this? You’re kidding, I’m going to break this television. Rich Melquiades
Victor Pecoraro rated Rico as intelligent, funny, helpful, loved, affectionate, unbalanced and insufferable. Minutes earlier, Rico had played with Faro and asked for his phone number.
“What is this story you want to sing me?” Faro asked.
The pedestrians laughed and Rico denied: “This is talk! I’m not like that, I respect it. I just want your WhatsApp, Faro.”
A Fazenda: After Victor’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?
4.82%
6.42%
25.98%
0.55%
0.65%
4.14%
0.55%
0.54%
1.28%
20.53%
9.48%
2.68%
1.86%
1.39%
17.70%
1.44%
Total of 10028 wishes
