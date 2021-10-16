Rico doesn’t like the photo in Faro and asks to change

This afternoon, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), the pedestrians participated in the program “Hora do Faro” to talk with the eliminated of the week, Victor Pecoraro. When Rodrigo Faro revealed to Rico Melquiades the plaques he had received from Victor, the comedian thanked him, but did not fail to comment on his photo displayed on the program’s stage.

“First of all, don’t show this photo. Ô Faro, change this photo, please”, asked Rico, who continued:

It’s awful! No, change this photo. How are you going to want me this way? Look at this? You’re kidding, I’m going to break this television. Rich Melquiades

Victor Pecoraro rated Rico as intelligent, funny, helpful, loved, affectionate, unbalanced and insufferable. Minutes earlier, Rico had played with Faro and asked for his phone number.

“What is this story you want to sing me?” Faro asked.

The pedestrians laughed and Rico denied: “This is talk! I’m not like that, I respect it. I just want your WhatsApp, Faro.”

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

1 / 6 Medrado: 1st withdrawal The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave Play/Playplus two / 6 Liziane: 1st eliminated The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program Play/Playplus 3 / 6 Nego do Borel: 1st expelled A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition Play/Playplus 4 / 6 Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm Play/PlayPlus 5 / 6 Erika Schneider: 3rd out The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm Play/PlayPlus 6 / 6 Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination Play/PlayPlus