Rico says he wants Tati eliminated

This afternoon, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), the pedestrians participated in the recording of the program “Hora do Faro”. In the game, they raffled an “out” or “in” sign and told them who they would like to leave or stay in the game. Tati Quebra Barraco said he wanted to see Rico Melquiades out of the program, and the pawn reciprocated.

Initially, Tati had drawn an “inside” sign and chosen MC Gui to stay on the show. Rodrigo Faro then suggested that she name who she would like to be eliminated. She chose Rico.

“We had a lot of trouble here. What happens? People say what they want whenever they want, then they come and apologize. I’m that type, if it was done to me, I prefer to stay away. […] It doesn’t cost anything, I’m talking, but if I took it “outside” it would be for him, yes,” said the funkeira.

“I talk to the person, I’m sorry, but my thinking doesn’t change. I talk to MC Gui normal, but everything I’ve said, I think. Regarding Bil, I think about everything I’ve already said. Dynho, Tati. These are people I want abroad. I don’t know if it’s the taste of Brazil, but mine in here is,” replied Rico.

After a few rounds, it was Rico’s turn to choose who he wanted to see out of the game. The pawn said he wanted to make a “queue” of pawns to be eliminated and named six of them: Arcrebiano, Dynho, Gui Araujo, Tati, Solange and MC Gui. The pawn also said that he was not influenced by the speeches of Victor Pecoraro, who was eliminated last night and who participated in the recording, but that the ex-confined man said everything he thought.

“I always found Bil manipulative, traitor with me, fake. Dynho was a person I liked a lot, I talked a lot with him, but from the moment he broke out with me, he’s someone I want out of. Gui Araujo is the person most manipulative of the game, has a very dirty game, it contradicts itself too much. […] Tati I think, yes, she is very arrogant in the game. She never said she was going to win. but the way she acts here, she thinks she owns the piece,” said Rico.

The funkeira did not remain silent and rebutted her colleague’s comments, stating that he is annoyed by her having her “feet on the ground”. “At every party you cry with the fear of going to the fields, unlike me, who keep my feet on the ground, willing to leave or stay. I don’t think you’re sure of that,” he replied.

Rico said that he is afraid of going to the countryside because he doesn’t want to be eliminated, but that he will go to the hot seat if necessary. He added that he would like to put the “out” sign on all of the aforementioned pawns, but would dedicate the item to Tati because she hit him back.

“Please love, I’m not afraid of anything, unlike you,” mocked the singer.

“Street!” exclaimed Rico as he handed her the sign.

After the presenter asked who Rico had originally wanted to give the sign to, Tati interrupted and said that the comedian has no opinion of his own.

“How come I don’t have an opinion if I’m saying I want you out? Isn’t that an opinion? Wanting you out of the Farm? What’s an opinion for you then?” Rico asked.

“Because you’re not real,” replied the funkeira.

“And you are real?” continued the pawn.

“I show you what I am. You don’t,” concluded the singer.

Afterwards, Rodrigo Faro continued with the other rounds of the dynamic.

Who is the farmer of the week? Check out everyone who has ever worn the hat

1 / 5 1st Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden Playback/RecordTV two / 5 2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 3 / 5 3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time Playback/RecordTV 4 / 5 4th Farmer: Rich Melquiades The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 5 / 5 5th Farmer: Dayane Mello The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the Farmer’s Test Play/Playplus