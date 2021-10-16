Rico warns Aline about pawn play

During the fifth party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Rico Melquiades took the opportunity to alert Aline Mineiro about the game of his colleagues in confinement.

“If you give me a good day, a hug, I’ll already fall,” vented the ex-panicat to her friend. “But you know what made me stop being a muggle? When Bil didn’t save me. I knew it was a game, but I thought we went for our hearts,” commented the comedian.

“Yes, that’s what I think, I’m coming,” stated Aline. “I think too, I’m going too, but you have to be right with them too, not with us,” Rico declared.

“But then they manipulate us with hugs, affection”, pointed out the pawn, and the pawn commented:

I don’t, you can give me any affection, I accept it, I grab it, but when I can, I put it on. No pity because they will do this to us, friend. If they can get over us with a tractor, they passam. Rich Melquiades

“I know, you saw me now in the last one and no one was sorry, right,” she said about the fourth field, which she faced alongside Gui Araujo and the eliminated Victor Pecoraro.

“But here, will you help me?”, asked Aline. “Of course, we’re here until the end together,” Rico told the miga.

