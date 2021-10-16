Riddler is the highlight of the new movie poster

Pretty bizarre!

the batman, one of DC Comics’ most anticipated films, will show Robert Pattinson during the hero’s early years. In the midst of this Gotham beset with crime and rising villains, we have Charade, who in the film will assume a much darker role and will be one of the main antagonists of the project. Now, as we prepare for the release of the new trailer, two new posters have been released featuring the Bat and its foe’s bizarre look.

In the first trailer for the movie, we had already seen how the Charade will be different from its comic book counterpart. Leaving the caricature look aside, the character played by Paul damage it will be more dark and scary. Now, in the released poster, the villain appears with his face blurry, but it is possible to see some details of his attire, as well as the iconic question mark he carries in his coat. The highlight of the image goes to the card he holds, destined for Batman.

Check it out below:

The second poster is simpler, showing the movie’s great hero in the rain. As in the poster of Charada, the predominant colors are black and red, creating a more intense atmosphere. Check out:

the batman is driven by Matt Reeves and promises to present a new version of the Dark Knight, played here by Robert Pattinson. In the cast, they are also Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

The film is slated to hit theaters in March 2022, after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

