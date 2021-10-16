Rodrigo Faro compares Lary Bottino to Dona Geralda

During the recording of the program “Hora do Faro” today, on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Rodrigo Faro played with the appearance of Lary Bottino’s hair.

The presenter compared the girl’s short, blond hair to the hair of former BBC Dona Geralda, a participant in the 16th edition of TV Globo’s reality show.

“Your little hair is sensational. It’s reminding Dona Geralda from BBB”, joked the presenter.

“Ball show. Thank you! I’ll take it as a compliment,” replied the girl, in an ironic tone.

Pinpricks in Valentina

During Rodrigo Faro’s dynamic, Mileide Mihaile and Lary Bottino needled Valentina Francavilla for her position in the reality show.

The game consisted of pointing out which participants the pedestrians would like to see “in” or “out” of the program. Both Mileide and Lary singled out Valentina as a player they would like to see eliminated.

“We like each other, but I think that inside the game, I’m also getting familiar with everything, but since I arrived, I don’t see her very well positioned and in the game itself,” said Bottino.

“I was very scared with the way she positioned herself at one time here in the house. I found it a little unbalanced and at a bad moment”, argued Mileide.

