Rodrigo Faro compares Lary with Dona Geralda, from BBB16· TV News

Rodrigo Faro took advantage of his weekly invasion in A Fazenda 2021 to joke with Lary Bottino about his look. This Friday (15), during the recording of the Saturday with Victor Pecoraro, the presenter compared the hair of the boy with that of Geralda Diniz, participant of BBB16.

“Your little hair is sensational. It reminds Dona Geralda of BBB”, said Faro. The image was not transmitted in PlayPlus, but it was possible to hear the audio of the game. Then the peons laughed at the comparison, and Lary replied in a mocking way to the Record contractor: “That’s good”.

During the recording of The Farm – Last Chance, Pecoraro admitted that he had invented a back pain as part of his game strategy. “I designed it before joining so I wouldn’t have to do the activities,” pointed out the elimination of the week.

The revelation surprised the confined, except for Rico Melquiades. “That’s why I put him in the cows,” said the former farmer. The actor also detonated the then Arcrebiano de Araújo ally, Bil.

In the Falando na Cara dynamic, the actor from As Aventuras de Poliana (2018) called the ex-BBB a “traitor, false, dishonest, cheater, hypocrite, liar and ungrateful”.

The full content will be shown at Hora do Faro on Sunday (17), starting at 3:15 pm.

Check out some excerpts from the activity:

rodrigo faro to lary “your little hair is amazing, it reminds the owner of bbb’s Geralda” 🗣 pic.twitter.com/U5dSur5Cbz She laughs. (@usually) October 15, 2021

victor admitting to the participants that he was faking back pain pic.twitter.com/SKhlNf8ROL She laughs. (@usually) October 15, 2021

