Romance and enjoyment: find out what happened at the Amusement Park Party – Photos

After another intense week in The Farm 13, the peãozada managed to relax and relieve the pressure of confinement at the Amusement Park Party. Last Friday night (15) was marked by a lot of romance, fun and side conversations. Participants also found time to talk about the game, strategies and coexistence. Check out how the night went!

Look the selfie! Before leaving for the night, the people gathered in front of the living room mirror and posed for a photo. Knocked it down, girls!

Upon arriving on the dance floor, the peãozada was very excited! Dynho was very moved by the listen to a song by MC Mirella. The pawn sang, danced and sent many messages to his wife. The other participants were also infected by the joy of their colleague and threw themselves on the track

The DJ's playlist featured funk, sertanejo, samba, and of course it couldn't do without a good and classic suffering! To the sound of I slept in the square, James let out his voice together with colleagues and put on a show!

Mileide called James to dance. Embarrassed, the singer declined the invitation, but she did not accept the negative response. The person pulled his friend onto the dance floor and surprised with the pawn's spring. They had fun and got into the music

Aline confessed to Rico that she fears being manipulated with caresses and hugs from pawns who only use reason as a game strategy. The peon said that it is much more heartfelt and asked her friend for help to escape these situations. He, of course, agreed immediately and warned: "If they can drive a tractor over us, they will."

Aline Mineiro and MC Gui are getting closer again. During the party, the two sat down to talk and talked about feelings and the relationship with other pedestrians

Rich he said for Bil that if he leaves in the next Roça it is because God has better plans for him. While the conversation was intense there, on the other side of the party, the peões enjoyed the samba hugged in a roda

Finally! At dawn this Saturday (16), Marina and Gui Araujo indulged in romance and had their first kiss. And after so much anticipation and waiting, the peãozada didn't skimp on the celebration!

Lary also wasted no time and took advantage of the party to approach bil and renew your thrusts. The girl was looking at the model's lips when he asked, "Stop looking at my mouth."

And she wasted no time … The expectation of colleagues was that also leave a kiss between Lary and Bil, but the pawn remained resistant. The way found by the headquarters was of chant, several times, a "kiss, kiss, kiss"

Back at headquarters, Aline, Tiago and Valentina had a long conversation in the living room. The singer recalled some stories from the time when had a romance with the model and the reasons for the end of the relationship

erasmus he remembered to go to the bathroom, but Valentina was using it. Meanwhile, the model released some gas and entertained Aline and Tiago, who were in the room listening to everything. How much intimacy…

Before going to bed, Marina revealed to Valentina who was upset for not having received attention from Gui Araujo. The colleague hugged the influencer