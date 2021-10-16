Rosa Weber sends news-crime against Alcolumbre to PGR – News

THE minister Rosa Weber, from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) a criminal report filed against the president of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP). In the lawsuit, lawyer Rodrigo Marinho claims that the senator commits a crime by not marking the hearing of André Mendonça, nominated by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) for a seat on the Supreme Court (STF).

The attorney accuses the senator of concussion, religious discrimination and the crime of liability. Referral to the PGR is a standard procedure, considering that the agency is responsible for filing a complaint against authorities with privileged jurisdiction.

The lawyer claims that Alcolumbre’s act, which “prevents the hearing, in addition to the fact of retaliation and the desire to have an advantage in return, also practices a discriminatory act against religion dealt with in Law 7,716/89”. Rodrigo says that, although he is known for his dedication to evangelical religious activities, Mendonça meets all the criteria to occupy one of the seats of the Supreme Court.

Mendonça has been waiting for more than 90 days for the hearing to be scheduled — obligatory process for a jurist to pass the evaluation of the plenary of the Senate and reach the Supreme Court. According to sources close to Alcolumbre heard by the R7, there is a movement by the congressman to postpone the hearing to 2022. It is also not ruled out that the process be postponed until a next president takes over, if Bolsonaro is not reelected next year.

