Rosa Weber sends the PGR a request to investigate Alcolumbre for a delay in scheduling a meeting in Mendonça

Petition alleges that the president of the CCJ committed crimes against the Democratic Rule of Law, a crime of responsibility, religious discrimination and concussion

Marcelo Camargo/Arquivo Agência Brasil Rosa Weber submitted a request to the PGR



the minister Pink Weber, of Federal Court of Justice (STF), sent to Attorney General’s Office (PGR) a request to investigate the senator David Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), president of the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ), for the delay in marking the hearing of André Mendonça, appointed to the Court. The request was presented to the Supreme by a lawyer, who alleges that the parliamentarian committed crimes against the Democratic Rule of Law, a crime of responsibility, religious discrimination and concussion. He claims that the senator uses his role as president of the CCJ “to seek illegal advantages in exchange for the hearing.” Weber stated that it is up to the PGR to analyze whether or not to open an investigation. “I determine the opening of the case file to the Attorney General’s Office, which is responsible for forming the opinio delicti in facts within the competence of this Supreme Court, for manifestation within the statutory period”, he determined.